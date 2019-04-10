Following setbacks due to poor weather, the Chadron boys’ golf team was finally able to get their season underway at the Western Conference Tournament, Friday, at Hillside Golf Course in Sidney.
Chadron Head Coach C.J. Bach says the team had nice weather to work with at the tournament, and feels his golfers performed well.
Cardinal junior Trevor Berry led the team by placing fifth after shooting 86. Berry shot just 39 on the front nine, followed by 47 on the back.
Behind Berry, Blake Olson and Jacksyn Behrends each shot 99. Teammate Zach Collins shot 107 and Jay Millburn shot 118.
Chadron’s team score of 391 earned them 6th place at the meet. First place went to Gering, who shot 351. Individual scoring was led by Alliance’s Crayton Cyza who shot 81.
According Bach, the team’s biggest struggles were with the short game, but he feels good about where the team is early in the season.
The Cardinals were back on the course Tuesday, at Scenic Knolls in Mitchell, but results were not available at time of print. Next week the team will visit Morrill on Tuesday, April 16, and Alliance Thursday, April 18.