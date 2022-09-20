Cards’ golfers have best scores at Gering

Led by senior Kenzie Pourier’s first sub-100 score, the Chadron High girls’ golf team had its best performance of the season at the Gering Invitational Tournament on Monday, Sept. 12.

Pourier shot a 97, six strokes under her previous best of the season. Teammates Reece Ritterbush shot a 113, Taegan Bach a 114 and Gillian Conway a 121, also their season- and career-bests. That gave the Cardinals’ a season-low score of 445, some 17 strokes below their previous best and good for fourth place in the team standings.

As per usual, Scottsbluff easily won the team title with a 306 after four Bearcats finished among the top five. Gering was the runner-up at 400, followed by the Scottsbluff JV at 408 and the Cardinals. There were 11 teams in the tournament.

The medalist was Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff with a 72, one stroke ahead of teammate Nielli Heinhold. Another Bearcat, Shae Willats, was third at 78, followed by Madison Mumm of Gering at 82.

Kylie Coomes of Gordon-Rushville was 8th with a 96, one stroke and one place ahead of Pourier.

The Cardinals also had shown improvement during the Mitchell Tourney on Sept. 8, where they placed third with a 470 score. The Scottsbluff JV team won top honors.

Pourier had the Red Birds’ best score, a 103. Elaina Uhrig was next for Coach CJ Bach’s crew with a 117. Norah Winkler was third at 122 and Taegan Bach fourth at 128.

The Cards were to swing back into action on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Ogallala. They also will play at Alliance on Monday the 26th, wrapping up the regular season schedule. The District Tourney is Monday, Oct. 3.