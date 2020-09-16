Cards’ golfers match season-best score

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron High School golf team shot a 416 to match its season-best mark while placing fourth at the Mitchell Invitational Tournament last Thursday.

Alliance won the team title by shooting a 390, followed by Kimball at 401 and Mitchell at 409. Gordon-Rushville was fifth with a 440. The Scottsbluff junior varsity rounded out the team scores with a 458.

Kimball’s Peyton Wise was the medalist with an 81, followed by Olivia Taylor of Scottsbluff at 85. Jacque Bowles of Mitchell was third at 88, Julie Wilson of Alliance fourth at 92 and Maddi Pelton of Chadron fifth at 93.

Another of the Cardinals, Maralee Rischling, continued to improve her scores by breaking 100 for the first time this season with a 97, good for 10th place. Teammate Gracie Jones also had her best score so far, a 110. Jackson Smith was close behind with a 111 and Raleigh Bridges carded a 115.

Coach CJ Bach’s team was to play at Gering on Tuesday and will host its own invitational on Thursday at the Ridgeview Country Club. The home tourney was slated for Tuesday, Sept. 8, but it was postponed because of inclement weather.

The Cardinals also will enter the Ogallala Tourney on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

