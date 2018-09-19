It’s been a tough season for the Chadron Cardinals’ softball team, but three wins last week, one in Alliance September, 11, and two during tournament play in North Platte this weekend, have pulled the above .500 for the month of September and nearing that mark overall.
In North Platte on Saturday, the Cardinals picked up an 11-6 win against Scottsbluff and a 7-6 win over Centura-Central Valley.
The Cards held the Centura-Central Valley Diamonds scoreless through the first three innings while scoring four runs of their own during that time, but gave up their 4-0 lead and trailed 5-4 by the end of the fifth.
Chadron held the Diamonds off the board in the top of the sixth, then retook the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Centura fought back in the final inning to the tune of a single run before Chadron could seal the 7-6 win.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Chadron cruised to an 11-1 win over Alliance.
Alliance scored their only run in the top of the first inning.
A six run bottom of the fourth extended the Chadron lead to 11-1 and ended the game early.
Chadron returned home Tuesday to host to the 14-6 Gering Bulldogs. The Cardinals are 2-1 in three games with Gering this season. Results of the contest were not available at time of print.
On Thursday the team will travel to play McCook.