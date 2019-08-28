After falling one game short of an appearance at the state tournament in Lincoln last season, the Chadron Cardinals volleyball team is coming off a strong summer and what Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman believes was their best camp year so far.
Unlike other years when the team may have attended two or even three camps, Hoffman said the Cardinals only attended one camp at the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley.
What they may have lacked in quantity, they made up for in quality, however. Hoffman was impressed with the team’s performance and said they left feeling excited for the fall.
“We did so well there,” Hoffman said. “I was just so impressed with how they played there. Not just skill wise but playing as a team and getting along.”
Hoffman said the team played strong competition at the camp and won often against teams whose skill level she said was on par with those she saw at the Nebraska State Tournament last season.
“We ended up moving to the elite division which I think was huge for our girls,” Hoffman said. “It was huge for confidence. To see them play so well in that division tells me, and tells them, they can compete at state for sure.”
Hoffman also said the camp helped the team address a lack of depth that had been a weakness in the past.
“I feel if someone is struggling I have more options and I’m more confident in the options we’ve had,” she said.
Over the summer the Cardinals also played in the panhandle summer league with other teams from the area. Though the Cardinal’s varsity didn’t get as many games as was expected, the team went undefeated.
The strong summer has reinforced expectations held by both Hoffman and the team that come November they’ll be battling at State in Lincoln just a year after losing in four sets to Scotus Central Catholic at Districts.
“They got so close to making it to State,” Hoffman said. “They want it so bad - they’re hungry for it. They know they can make it and so do I.”
To do so, Hoffman said the team will have to take the season one match at a time.
“The one thing we talked about as a team is no matter who we play we have to go in there and battle,” Hoffman said. “We can’t overlook any teams.”
Leading the way for the Cardinals will be senior outside hitters Shea Bailey and Allie Ferguson who Hoffman said were vocal at the team’s spring meeting, setting expectations and encouraging their fellow Cardinals to be involved in the team’s summer work.
“Shea and Allie bring a ton of experience, a ton of power and they’re I.Q. with attacking the ball is better this year than I’ve seen in the past,” Hoffman said. “I think the last two years with the varsity experience - every year they’ve gotten smarter and smarter attacking the ball. Watching them in camp and in practices I’m really excited to see what they do this year.”
Hoffman said she thinks the team will also be strong in the middle as sophomores Olivia Reed and Tatum Bailey will join junior Anika Burke to give the Cardinals solid depth at the position.
Burke brings the most experience to the trio and was given honorable mention as one of the region’s top players last season. Bailey and Reed, who are both high-jumpers during track and field season, join Burke as the tallest Cardinals on the roster. At 6-feet-2 inches Burke is the tallest, followed by Reed at six-foot and Bailey at 5-feet-11 inches.
“They can jump and they can move quickly,” Hoffman said of the sophomores. “That’s a huge asset as a middle hitter.”
A change this season will be the addition of a libero, a defensive specialist who plays with an additional set of special rules. Hoffman hasn’t employed anyone at the position during her time as a volleyball coach, but sophomore Jaycee Garrett was impressive enough this summer to warrant the addition.
Hoffman said that a libero needs to be a consistent passer on the serve receive and also be athletic enough to hustle after every ball.
“She did phenomenal this summer at camp and I was just really impressed with how well she was able to take the position on,” Hoffman said. “She just makes it look easy and that’s what I need in a libero.”
The team will get its first action of the season on Thursday at home against the Mitchell Tigers. First serve is set for 6 p.m.