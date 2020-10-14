Cards’ JV girls run well at Sidney

The Chadron High varsity cross country runners skipped the Sidney Invitational Meet last Thursday, giving them some extra time to prepare for the Class C-4 District Meet in Ogallala this Thursday, Oct. 15.

However, members of the girls’ junior varsity team made the most of their final chance to compete this fall by running away with that championship. Lady Cards earned seven of the top 13 places and finished with only 13 points. Sidney was second with 30 points and Gering third with 45.

The Chadron entries were led by sophomore Kailee Webster, who was second in 24:36. Other Cards whose placings counted in the team totals were 5th, Jaydn Cady and 6th, Jacie Coupens, who had the same times of 26:21, along with 7th, Raena Webster, 26:34.

Annamae Gardener was 9th, Kayley Galbraith 12th and Blaine Tewahade, 13th.

The Chadron JV boys were led by Zander Rust in 15th and Ayden Branson, 18th.

