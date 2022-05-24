Cards put finishing touches on great season at state

What had already been an outstanding season got better last week for the Chadron High track and field team at the Nebraska State Meet in Omaha.

The Cardinals tallied 37 points—29 by the boys and eight by the girls-- and brought home seven medals—five by boys and two by a girl. Just twice before—in 1984 and 2006—when the Red Birds placed in nine events both years, have they ever claimed more hardware at the state extravaganza.

“We had an awesome season and a terrific state meet,” Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “Everybody should be proud. We had a lot to be happy about all season long. Yes, we hit a couple of hurdles at state, but we also cleared a lot of them and did it faster than just about anybody else several times.”

A pair of junior hurdlers, who kept getting better all season after not getting to compete as freshmen when COVID 19 shut down everybody’s season, and both missed nearly all of last year because of health issues, led the way.

Xander Provance won the all-class gold medal in the 110-meter high hurdles and Malachi Swallow garnered the bronze by placing third in the Class B 300-meter intermediates. It took both of them a while to get in the groove this spring, but both were dynamite when it really counted.

A year ago, Provance was recovering from shoulder surgery that was necessary after he was injured during both football and basketball games and Swallow was sidelined by shin splints.

When Provance crossed the finish line about two strides ahead of the pack in the 110 highs on Thursday in 14.46 seconds, it was the 15th time that a Chadron High boy had won a state meet championship.

The race was close until just three hurdles remained. That’s when Provance found another gear and won what is usually a bang-bang finish with room to spare.

The fact that the 6-foot-5 all-around standout ran away from them may have surprised his contenders. Provance had finished fourth in the preliminaries on Wednesday in 15.04 seconds, but he left them behind in the finals once he threw it into overdrive.

He won the race ahead of runner-up Jackson Roberts of Boone Central at Albion by .36 hundredths of a second. Tyler Carroll of Central City was third in 14.92, followed by Keaton Wattier of O’Neill, the only senior among the eight finalists, in 15.04.

Provance also won the all-class gold because his first place Class B mark was .14 hundredths of a second faster than Class A winner Javon Leuty of Lincoln High posted. Alan Osborn, who in 2008 was the Cardinals’ last first place winner at the state meet and also was the all-class gold medalist in the highs that year with his 14.12 clocking, is the only Chadron boy to have run the event faster.

The past season was about half over before Provance won his first high school race. He was third in the 60-meter highs at the Chadron State High School Indoor Meet to launch the schedule. He placed second at the Sidney Invitational to open the outdoor slate, missed the next meet at Ogallala, and was second again at the Mitchell Invite on April 9.

After the Cardinals did not compete the second full week of April, Provance won for the first time at the Twilight Meet that his team hosted on April 22. He followed it with another victory at the Best of the West in Scottsbluff the next Tuesday in 15.15 seconds.

However, Provance was the runner-up again at the Western Conference Meet in Sidney three days later, when wind was a factor and his time was 15.77 seconds.

After that, the calendar turned to May and Provance turned on the jets. He dipped below 15 seconds for the first time while breaking loose for an impressive win at the Bayard B-C-D Meet, then won again at the Class B-6 District Meet in 14.44 seconds, the fastest time at all the District Meets in the state regardless of class.

“When the weather warmed up I went faster,” Provance explained. “I had more rhythm by then and understood more what I was doing. I also learned that if you hit hurdles it’s hard to keep your speed. I tried not to clip them, especially when we had heavy hurdles like they have at state.”

Coach Hoffman believes there’s another reason why Provance kept improving.

That’s because at every meet he was running against teammates Rhett Cullers and Garrett Reece. All three times Provance finished second in the highs, Cullers was the winner and the scrappy Reece was breathing down his neck. The trio placed one-two-three the first six times they ran against one another this season; scoring 24 team points on each occasion.

“Those three guys pushed each other at every meet, making them all better,” Hoffman said.

The coach was particularly happy when Cullers finished sixth in the highs at state after he was among those who encountered a hurdle during the 300 intermediate preliminaries on Thursday and did not qualify for the finals in that race. Prior to that, Cullers, another junior juggernaut, had placed among the top three in every hurdle race he’d run in 2022.

Swallow took up the slack for Cullers’s absence in the 300 finals. The aforementioned Roberts from Boone Central won that race in 38.98 seconds, while Wyatt Archer of Omaha Skutt was second in 39.44 and Swallow was third in 39.57, his fastest time of the season.

Hoffman said Swallow was “smooth over every hurdle” in both the preliminaries and the finals. His first win this spring was at the Western Conference Meet, followed by victories at the Bayard B-C-D and the District Meets. His state time is the third fastest in Chadron annals, exceeded only by brothers Ben and Micah Smith in 39.1 and 39.3 seconds in 1997 and 2003, respectively.

Another stellar performance was turned in by senior Chayton Bynes, who capped one of the outstanding seasons and careers in Chadron High history by placing fourth in both the long and triple jumps with marks of 22- ½ and 44-6 ½.

The pressure was undoubtedly on Bynes at state after he had leaped 23-1 ¾ and 47-5 ¾ at the district meet to take the Class B state lead in both events and set the school records in both. His triple jump is also the Class B6 District record.

Hoffman said she sensed following the state meet that Bynes was “pretty happy” with how things had turned out, and he’d had time to take stock of his many accomplishments that had resulted from extra hard work and plenty of determination. Altogether, he won 17 of the 18 long and triple jumps he entered prior to the state meet.

Another senior also wrapped up her high school career in style. Tatum Bailey had a little bit of everything happen to her at the state meet. She opened it by hitting one of hurdles early in the 100-meter preliminaries Wednesday, taking what Coach Hoffman called “a nasty fall.” But she got up and completed the race.

There was concern whether she’d be able to compete in the two field events on Thursday, but she proved resilient, placing third in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump.

Bailey was among the six Class B contestants to clear 5-3 to more or less share top honors in the high jump. The placings were decided by who had the fewest misses before they had cleared that height. The future Colorado State University decathlete went 34-6 ¾ in the triple jump, which was won by Maria Connealy of Omaha Gross at 37-5 ½. That was 13 inches farther than the second place mark.

The Chadron boys’ 4x100-meter relay team missed placing eighth by .05 of a second and was just three-tenths of a second out of fifth place. The runners were Quinn Bailey, Provance, Swallow and Bynes. Their time was a season-best 43.92 seconds.

Senior Carter Ryan also turned in his career best of 2:05.25 in the 800 meters.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0