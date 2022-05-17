Cards sending largest delegation to Omaha since late ‘90s

Bolstered by several all-time best marks, the Chadron Cardinals had another banner performance at the Class B-6 District Track and Field Meet at Ogallala on Tuesday, May 10, that hopefully will translate into some outstanding results this week at the State Meet in Omaha.

The boys, in particular, did extra well. Seven of them qualified for state, they finished third in the team standings and tallied 80 points, the most ever for a CHS boys’ team at a District Meet.

The girls did not place as high or chalk up as many points, but six Lady Cardinals are competing at state, and the 13 Chadron High athletes making the trip are the most since that number also qualified in 1998, and is just three fewer than the 16 who competed in Omaha the previous year.

“As a coaching staff, we were projecting that we’d take from 12 to 15 kids to state,” Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “Some our performances (at the District Meet) were huge. That’s particularly true of Chayton (Bynes), who leads Class B in both the long and triple jumps; Xander (Provance), who has the best time in the high hurdles; and Malachi (Swallow), who is second by 1/1000 of a second in the 300 hurdles.

“The other hurdlers also are going to be State Meet contenders, and we had some nice surprises, too. I think we can come back from Omaha with a lot of hardware,” the coach added.

Bynes certainly lit things up again. The hard-working senior held off some strong competition and won both the district long and triple jumps in record-setting fashion. He long jumped 23-feet, 1 ¾ inches to improve upon the Cardinals’ record of 22-11 ¾ that he had established four days earlier at the Bayard B-C-D Meet, then triple jumped 47-5 ¾ to not only reset the school record, but also erase the B-6 District mark.

Two all-time greats had owned the Chadron High records. Ben Smith set the long jump record of 22-11 as a junior in 1996 and Kyle Wigington had possessed the triple jump standard of 45-1 ½ since he was a sophomore in 1977.

There’s more to Bynes’s exploits in the triple jump. He also eclipsed the district record of 46-10 that had belonged to Greg Girondo of Alliance since 2005 and passed northwest Nebraska’s all-time longest triple jump of 46-10 ½ that was posted by Tate Bauersachs of Sioux County when he won the Class D championships in both the long and triple jumps in 2000.

Ben Smith’s 22-11 long jump was previously tops in that event in this corner of the state. His best of 22-8 as a senior also had ranked second on the list.

But as far as Bynes is concerned, it’s this year’s competition that really matters. He’ll have plenty of it at state. No. 2 on the current Class B long jump chart is Preston Witulski of Beatrice at 22-8, while Carsen Staehr of Aurora has triple jumped 47-5. In addition, two McCook Bison, Brett Fraker and Alex Messenger, went 45-11 and 45-8, respectively, while placing second and third at the B-6 District in Ogallala.

As usual, the hurdles “belonged” to the Chadron boys at the district meet. Provance won the 110 highs in 14.44 seconds while Rhett Cullers was close behind at 14.98. Swallow romped to victory in the 300 intermediates in 39.92 seconds, and Cullers was second in 40.55. All three of those Cardinals are juniors.

Ogallala senior Cameron Zink kept the Cardinals from having a one-two-three sweep by placing third in both hurdle chases, but Chadron senior Garrett Reece was fourth in both and had no difficulty in claiming a wild card to the state meet.

Zink swept both of the hurdles at last year’s district meet, but both Cullers and Reece finished ahead of him at the state showdown. All four of these hurdlers had season-best times at last week’s district except Zink in the intermediates.

The Chadron boys also picked up wild cards to state in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with season-best performances. Quinn Bailey, Provance, Swallow and Bynes make up the 4x100 unit and Reece, Cullers, Bailey and Swallow form the 4x400 quartet.

Senior Carter Ryan also earned an “additional qualifier” designation in the 800 meters.

As usual, the Chadron girls will be led this week by senior Tatum Bailey, who qualified in the triple jump, long jump and 100 hurdles. She finished fourth in both of the jumps in Omaha last year. The Chadron coaches believe she’ll likely place in all three events this time. She was leading the hurdle finals at the district meet before hitting the seventh of the 10 barriers.

Sophomore Kyndall Carnahan also is a Lady Cardinals’ qualifier in the 1600 meters after placing third and just a few strides behind two of the best distance runners in the state--Lindee Henning of Ogallala and Madison Seiler of Gering.

In addition, Chadron will be represented in Omaha by the 4x800 relay team comprised of Makinley Fuller, Jazzy Munyiri, Teagan Bach and Micaiah Fuller. They ran a season best 10:10.89 and were second only to McCook last Tuesday.

McCook won the girls’ team title with 105 points. Scottsbluff was the runner-up with 77. Two basketball standouts—Peyton Burda in the middle distances and Paige Horne in the hurdles—were double winners for the Bearcats.

Other double-dippers among the girls were Mikala Baker of Cozad in the sprints, Karsyn Leeling of Sidney in the long and high jumps and Henning in the distances.

To no one’s surprise, Sidney won the boys’ team title. The Raiders scored 125 points while Lexington was next with 92 and the Cardinals third with 80. Besides Bynes, Sidney’s Mitch Deer in the 400 and 800 and Lexington’s Ian Salazar Molina in the 1600 and 3200 won two events.

Western Nebraska fans are confident that Sidney will win the Class B boys’ state championship, particularly if the Raiders can sweep the top three spots in the high jump like they’ve done several times this spring and make hay in the middle distances,

Alliance was a team that made great use of the wild card. For the second year in a row, it appeared that thrower Isaiah Martinez, winner of the shot put and runner-up in the discus, would be the only Bulldog to qualify for state, but when the additional qualifiers were listed a few hours after the meet had ended, Alliance girls were listed six times.

Altogether, Class B-6 boys earned 26 wild cards and girls claimed 20, the most of any of the districts.

The state meet qualifiers (top three in each individual event) are listed with the wild cards given a *: Chadron’s additional placing also are included.

Class B6 Results

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Sidney, 125; 2, Lexington, 92; 3, Chadron, 80; 4, McCook, 77.33; 5, Scottsbluff, 52.33; 6, Cozad, 37; 7, Ogallala, 21; 8, Alliance, 19; 9, Gothenburg, 16.33; 10, Gering, 8.

100—1, Luke Holly, Sid; 11.10; 2, Isak Doty, 11.17; 3, Quenten Moss, Lex, 11.23; 4, *Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McC; 5, *Hunter Stewart, Lex, 11.24; 6, *Ransen Wilkins, SB, 11.30.

200—2, Quentin Moss, Lex., 22.17; 2, Isak Doty, Sid, 22.37; 3, Ransen Wilkins, SB, 22.45; 4, *Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McC, 11.30.

400—1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 50.14; 2, Landon Bowen, Lex, 52.09; 3, Tyson Klein, SB, 52.57.

800—1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 1:59.57; 2, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 1:59.97; 3, Oscar Aquado-Mendez, Lex, 2:03.13; 4, *Eli Marez, Ger, 2:04.99; 5, *Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:06.17.

1600—1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lex, 4:32.19; 2, Cameron Brauer, Sid, 4:34.00; 3, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 4:39.16; 4, *Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lex, 4:41,.33; 5,* Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lex, 4:43.41.

3200—1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lex, 10:09.37; 2, Hans Bastron, SB, 10:14.77; 3, Ethan Olson, GB, 10:31.75; 4, *Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, 10:41.25; 5, *Bryce Carrillo, Ger, 10:46.86.

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 14.44; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 14.98; 3, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 15.17; 4, *Garrett Reece, Chad, 15.71; 5, *Jayden Curtis, Ogal, 16.04.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 39.92; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 40.55; 3, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 41.22; 4, *Garrett Reece, Chad, 41.29.

4x100 relay—1, McCook, 43.06; 2, Sidney, 43.37; 3, *Lexington, 43.93, 4 *Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Chayton Bynes), 43.98.

4x400 relay—1, Scottsbluff, 3:28.06; 2, Sidney, 3:28.26; 3, *Chadron (Garrett Reece, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Malichi Swallow), 3:30.22.

4x800 relay—1, Sidney, 8:01.45; 2, Lexington, 8:15.66; 3, *McCook, 8:25.45.

Shot put—1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 53-4; 2, Jaden Cervantex, Coz, 51-9; 3, Kyen Graves, Ogal, 49-3 ¾; 5, Cody Hall, Chad, 47- ½; 6, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 46-9 ½.

Discus—1, Jaden Vollenweider, Coz, 153-10; 2, Isaiah Martinez, All, 149-11; 3-4, Luis Castellonos, Lex, and *Isaac Scharff, Lex, 146-8; 6, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 130-10.

Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 23-1 ¾; 2, Adam Duggger, McC, 22-3; 3, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 21-7 ¾; 4, *Cash Chytka, Coz, 21-4 ¼; 5, *Evan Mai, McC, 21-3 ¾; 6, *Jeron Gager, Ogal, 21-2.

Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 47-7 ¾ (Class B6 district record); 2, Brett Fraker, McC, 45-11; 3, Alex Messinger, McC, 45-8; 4,*Adam Drugger, McC, 45-2 ½; 5, *Hunter Stewart, Lex, 42-2 ¾; 6, *Jayce Wilkinson, SB, 41-11 ½; 7, *Cord Chytka, Coz, 41-10 ¼; 8, *Zack Harbur, Goth, 41-6.

High jump—1, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-7; 2, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-5; 3, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 6-5; 4, *Cash Chytka, Coz, 6-3; 5, *Marty Brooks-Fommer, Coz, 6-3.

Pole vault—1, Branson McDonald, McC, 15-2; 2, Aaron Price, SB, 13-8; 3, Hayden Norgard, McC, 13-2; 4-5, *Jackson Allen, SB, & Jake Burge, Goth, 13-2; 6, *Kade Cox, Goth, 13-2.

Girls’ Team Standings—1, McCook, 105; 2, Scottsbluff, 77; 2, Lexington, 64; 3, Ogallala, 48; 4, Sidney, 44; 5, Gering, 40; 8, Cozad, 38; 9, Chadron, 35; 10, Alliance, 32.

100—1, Makaia Baker, Coz, 12.65; 2, Taryn Spady, SB, 12.73; 3, Maria Cabellero, Lex, 12.82.

200—1, Makaia Baker, Coz, 25.94; 2, Makayla Kirchner, Ogal, 26.28; 3, Emma Dutton, McC, 26.38.

400—1, Peyton Burda, SB, 59.66; 2, Shawna Wilkinson, McC, 1:00.52; 3, Makala Baker, Coz, 1:00.96; 4, *Jaelynne Clarke, All, 1:01.03; 5, *Karyn Burkholder, Coz, 1:01.54.

800—1, Payton Burda, SB, 2:22.25; 2, Shawn Wilkinson, McC, 2:23.77; 3, Madison Seiler, Ger, 2:24.88; 4, *Macey Seebohm, All, 2:25.55; 5, *Tayden Kirchner, Ogal, 2:26.70; 6, *Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:27.42.

1600—1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 5:38.35; 2, Madison Seiler, Ger, 5:41.12; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:41.26.

3200—1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 11:49.43; 2, Madison Seiler, Ger, 11:51.37; 3, Sammy Rodenwald, McC, 13:01.03.

100 hurdles—1, Paige Horne, SB, 14.94; 2, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15.18; 3, Emma Dutton, McC, 15.22; 4, *Tatum Bailey, Chad, 15.32; 5, *Aubrey O’Hare, Goth, 15.46; 6, *Macala Hood, All, 16.45

300 hurdles—1, Paige Horne, SB, 46.93; 2, Emma Dutton, McC, 15.45; 3, Audrey O’Hare, Goth, 47.27; 4, *Josie Sanders, All, 47.35; 5, *Emma Dutton, McC, 47.59; 6, *Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 48.92.

4x100 relay—1, Gering, 50.70; 2, McCook, 51.41; 3, *Ogallala, 51.46.

4x400 relay—1, Scottsbluff, 4:07.27; 2, McCook, 4:07.92; 3, *Ogallala, 4:11.38; 5, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller, Tatum Bailey, Micaiah Fuller), 4:15.36.

4x800 relay—1, McCook, 10:04.20; 2, Chadron (Makinley Fuller, Taegan Bach, Jazzy Munyiri, Micaiah Fuller), 10:10.85

Shot put—1, Sierra Kotschwar, McC, 39-11 ½; 2, McKinna Moats, Lex, 38-2; 3, Cordelia Harbison, Lex, 37-5; 4, *Kori Rippen, McC, 36-11 ¾.

Discus—1, Madison Smith, Goth, 146-4; 2, Sierra Kotschwar, McC, 130-9; 3, McKinna Moats, Lex, 129-8; 4, Kali Sutton, Lex, 116-4.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17-10 ¾; 2, Mariyah Avila, SB, 17-10; 3, Ava Weyers, Goth, 17-3 ¾; 4, *Mia Rowe, Lex, 17-3 ¾; 5, *Marly Laucomer, SB, 17-0; 6, *Gabby Morino, Ger, 16-10; 7, *Amauri Browning, All, 16-9.

Triple jump—1, Mia Rowe, Lex, 35-4; 2, Mariyah Avila, 35- ½; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 34-8 ¼; 4, *Reese Kuecker, Lex, 34-5 ½; 5, *Jaelynne Clarke, All, 33-11.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-5; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-5; 3, Madison Smith, 5-1; 4, *Rachel Kearney, Lex, 5-1.

Pole vault—1, Chayse Friehe, McC, 10-4; 2, Hannah Crow, McC, 9-10; 3, Ashley Richeson, Goth, 9-10.

*Additional qualifier.

