Chadron High School’s softball team ended last week as it began it, with a big win featuring a 12-run single-inning performance.
Against Holdrege, Saturday, the Cardinals took a 12-1 lead after the bottom of the second and ended the game 17-7 after just 3.5 innings. In Scottsbluff on Sept. 3, the Cards scored 12 in the top of the fifth to take a 15-2 lead. They ended the game 15-4 after the bottom of the fifth.
Saturday’s win against Holdrege came during the McCook Jaycee’s Tournament where Chadron suffered losses to McCook (7-1) and Gothenburg (6-3) before facing the Dusters.
Chadron’s win against the Bearcats earlier in the week was their first of the season. The Cardinals led 5-2 heading into the top of the fifth where they used seven hits from five players to drive in 12. The Cardinals nearly batted through their order twice during the inning and Bristyn Cummings and Allie Watson each had two hits in the inning. Chadron benefitted from eight free bases, including five walks in the inning.
Chadron took advantage of a similar situation against Holdrege where the Dusters gave up seven free bases in the bottom of the second. Cardinals Cummings and Madisyn Hamar each had two hits in the inning. Hamar’s second was a triple to center field that scored two.
Holdrege responded with six runs in the third inning to close the gap to 12-7, but pitching woes once again helped the Cardinals offense put several runs across the plate. Down 17-7, the Dusters couldn’t find any offense and the game ended after the top of the fourth.
Cummings earned the win in both of Chadron’s victories last week. Against Scottsbluff she pitched all five innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two. In Holdrege, she struck out one and walked three while giving up just one run and three hits in 3.1 innings pitched.
Cummings also pitched 3.1 innings during Saturday’s loss against McCook. She gave up seven runs on nine hits and walked two before teammate Dawn Dunbar took over on the mound. Dunbar struck out two batters and gave up only two hits and no runs in 2.2 innings pitched.
Dunbar was given the loss against Gothenburg Saturday afternoon after she gave up six runs on four hits in just 1.1 innings. Her replacement, Kaitlyn Jensen kept Gothenburg scoreless in 4.2 innings pitched and gave up just one run. She struck out two and also walked two.
Despite outhitting Gothenburg 7-5, the Cardinals got just three runs against the Swedes, two from Hamar who was credited with the only RBI for the Cards after driving in Kennedy Stack on a double to left field.
Chadron also had trouble getting runners across home plate against McCook. They had eight hits, but scored just one run and stranded eight runners against the Bison. Dunbar, Ella O’Brien and Cummings all had two hits in the game.
The Cardinals’ had just one game this week, an away contest against the Gering Bulldogs, but results were not available by time of press. Chadron won’t play again Tuesday, Sept. 17 when they face Alliance in Alliance. The Cardinals won’t have another home game until they play Gothenburg Sept. 26.