The Chadron Cardinals’ softball team was winless in three games last week, suffering a 9-0 loss to Gering to begin the week Tuesday, Sept. 24, then dropping games 10-3 against North Platte and 8-5 against Gothenburg, at a dual in Ogallala, Thursday.
The Cardinals fell behind Gothenburg 6-2 after three innings Saturday, but got three hits, and runs from Kaitlyn Jensen, Allie Watson and Madisyn Hamar in the top of the fourth to make it 6-5 Gothenburg. Unfortunately for the Cardinals they were the final runs they’d score in the game. Gothenburg added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 8-5.
Jensen started on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings, surrendering six runs on four hits. Bristyn Cummings pitched 3.2 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Each Cardinal pitcher struck out just one batter.
Dawn Dunbar led the Cardinals offense with two RBIs and two hits in four at-bats. Her double with two outs in the top of the fourth scored Chadron’s final run in the game.
Against North Platte the same day, a two-run single from Kennedy Stack gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second that they’d hold until North Platte put up nine runs in the top of the fifth. North Platte had seven hits in the inning. In the bottom of the inning, a double by Dunbar drove in Malia Burwell, but the Cardinals wouldn’t get any more offense.
Dunbar received the loss after throwing 92 pitches in 4.2 innings. The disastrous top of the fifth accounted for all nine runs she surrendered. Cummings finished the final 2.1 innings allowing one run on three hits.
At home on Sept. 24, the Cardinals got behind 5-0 to Gering after the top of the fifth inning. The Bulldogs, who had nine runs on eight hits, ended the game 9-0 after five innings.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals hosted Scottsbluff, but results were not available at time of press.