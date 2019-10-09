The Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team earned third place at the Twin City Tournament this weekend, suffering just one loss along the way.
The Chadron girls swept Friday’s competition, earning wins over Rapid City Central (25-17, 25-19), Gering (25-19, 25-19) and Lexington (25-19, 25-16) to move into championship bracket matches held Saturday.
The Cardinals began their day Saturday by defeating Ogallala 25-14, 26-24, but fell to Thunder Basin, of Gillette, Wyoming, 26-24, 26-24. They finished the tournament with a 25-10, 25-15, win in a rematch with Rapid City Central in the third-place match.
Sidney went 3-0 on Saturday to win the tournament.
On Thursday, the Cardinals hosted Gordon-Rushville and swept the Mustangs 25-10, 25-16 and 25-16. The week’s wins improved the team to 18-3 this season.
“Overall, I was pleased with a 5-1 record for the weekend,” Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said in a message to The Record, Monday. “Thunder Basin was a tough loss for the girls; they were pretty bummed about that match because they played well and came up short in both sets. Thunder Basin is a talented team offensively and to have played that well against a Class A school, I was proud of their effort.”
You have free articles remaining.
Chadron’s Allie Ferguson led the attack against the Bolts of Thunder Basin with eight kills. Both Shea Bailey and Anika Burke had seven. Tyleigh Strotheide had 17 assists. On defense, Bailey had 20 digs. Sophomore Jacey Garrett had 14 and Strotheide had 13.
Chadron had little trouble dispatching the Rapid City Central Cobblers in the third place match, never allowing the team to earn above 15 points. Chadron’s Burke and Olivia Reed led the team with six attacks each. Ferguson had five. Both Reed and Burke hit .556 in the match and Emma Cogdill hit .500 with three kills on six attacks. As a team, the Cardinals hit .340. Strotheide had 20 assists.
To begin Saturday, the Cardinals won their first set with Ogallala easily, but the Indians bounced back, forcing Chadron to battle to a 26-24 win.
Bailey led the Cardinals’ attack with six kills and was the only Chadron player to hit above .300. Reed was next best with five kills. She and Burke each hit .200 in the match. Burke had four kills.
Bailey also led Chadron with four aces on 13 serves for an ace percentage of 30.8. Cogdill and Strotheide had Chadron’s other two aces. Strotheide had 18 assists in the match.
This Saturday, the Cardinals will host the Western Conference Tournament.