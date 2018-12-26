Strong performances throughout the lineup helped the Chadron Cardinals’ wrestlers to third-place in Broken Bow, Friday, even as seniors Clark Riesen and Lance Cattin fell just short of top finishes.
Senior Jake Lemmon earned first place at 160-pounds and five other wrestlers placed third or better to give the Cardinals 110 points, good for third place behind Sidney (184 points) and second-ranked Broken Bow (181 points).
Lemmon, now 12-3, pinned all three of his opponents, including Gordon-Rushville’s Connor Halverson in the first-place match at 160-pounds to win the class. “He’s wrestling smart right now,” Chadron Head Coach Jamie Slingsby says of Lemmon. According to Slingsby all three of Lemmon’s losses this season have come against top-ranked Caleb Long, of Valentine, but Lemmon has been steadily improving all season.
Fellow seniors Riesen (182-pounds) and Cattin (195-pounds) were unable to match Lemmon’s success, each earning second place after coming up short in their final matches.
Despite getting out to an early 5-0 lead on Jesse Ulrich, of Ord, Riesen was unable to keep the upper-hand. After neither wrestler could earn a point in a 7-7 third period, Ulrich caught Riesen in sudden-death overtime, taking him down to his back and getting the pin. The loss was Reisen’s first this season.
Though Riesen’s record is no longer spotless, Coach Slingsby says sometimes losing a match can be positive, serving to remind the wrestler that there’s still work to be done. “Losing this time of year is not a bad thing,” Slingsby says. “It’s fixable. A few mistakes were made in the match that we can fix and move on from.”
Cattin, in the 195-pound first-place match, was also pinned.
A trio of wrestlers, Paige Denke at 106-pounds, Tallon Craig at 126-pounds, and Daniel Wellnitz at 138-pounds provided depth scoring for the Cardinals, helping to give them the edge over Aurora in team scoring. “That was the difference between us coming in third or fourth,” Slingsbly says.
Slingsby said he was particularly pleased with the effort from sophomore Wellnitz who he says wrestled a great tournament.
Wellnitz, now 10-6, suffered his first loss of the invite to top-ranked Trey Arellano, of Sidney, but battled back to earn his way to the third-place match where he defeated Sidney’s Angelo Revercomb by 3-0 decision.
Earlier in the week, the Cards defeated Mitchell 60-13 in a home dual.
106 -- Paige Denke (10-8) placed 3rd: Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 16-1 pinned Denke (Chadron) 10-8 (Fall 0:59); Denke (Chadron) 10-8 won by forfeit over Jackson Farias (Grand Island Central Catholic) 0-4 (For.); Denke (Chadron) 10-8 won by injury default over Robert Reina (Gordon Rushville) 5-7 (Inj. 0:00); Denke (Chadron) 10-8 won by decision over Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 8-7 (Dec 5-2); Denke (Chadron) 10-8 won by decision over Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) 7-6 (Dec 7-2)
113 -- Jordan Ruiz (Sidney) 8-4 pinned Eric Vahrenkamp (Chadron) 3-8 (Fall 3:02); Karson Gaffney (Broken Bow) 4-9 won by fall over Vahrenkamp (Chadron) 3-8 (Fall 1:48)
126 -- Tallon Craig (11-5) placed 3rd: Craig (Chadron) 11-5 received a bye; Craig (Chadron) 11-5 pinned Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-7 (Fall 1:27); Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 13-1 pinned Tallon Craig (Chadron) 11-5 (Fall 0:54); Tallon Craig (Chadron) 11-5 won by decision over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala) 13-7 (Dec 12-5); Tallon Craig (Chadron) 11-5 won by decision over Nolan Fendt (Aurora) 9-9 (Dec 7-5)
132 -- Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 14-4 pinned Kade Waggener (Chadron) 4-5 (Fall 1:06); Waggener (Chadron) 4-5 won by decision over Trye Hickey (Perkins County) 2-6 (Dec 7-2); Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 7-3 pinned Waggener (Chadron) 4-5 (Fall 1:55)
138 -- Daniel Wellnitz (10-6) placed 3rd: Wellnitz (Chadron) 10-6 pinned Angelo Revercomb (Sidney) 3-4 (Fall 4:41); Trey Arellano (Sidney) 17-1 pinned Wellnitz (Chadron) 10-6 (Fall 4:32); Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) 10-6 won by major decision over Brady Collingham (Aurora) 6-10 (MD 10-0); Wellnitz (Chadron) 10-6 won by decision over Angelo Revercomb (Sidney) 3-4 (Dec 3-0)
145 -- Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 14-2 pinned Zac Haug (Chadron) 2-9 (Fall 1:36); Haug (Chadron) 2-9 won by medical forfeit over Logan Mendenhall (Chase County) 8-7 (M. For.); Seth Wonch (Aurora) 16-4 pinned Haug (Chadron) 2-9 (Fall 2:39)
152 -- Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 14-2 won by fall over Sawyer Haag (Chadron) 6-6 (Fall 1:35); Haag (Chadron) 6-6 pinned Brandt Hansmeier (Ogallala) 6-7 (Fall 2:20); Hayden Hoos (Gordon Rushville) 12-4 pinned Haag (Chadron) 6-6 (Fall 1:30)
160 -- Jake Lemmon (12-3) placed 1st:Lemmon (Chadron) 12-3 received a bye; Lemmon (Chadron) 12-3 pinned Kris Ambler (Broken Bow) 13-4 (Fall 1:51); Lemmon (Chadron) 12-3 pinned Tristan Ahrendt (Sidney) 13-7 (Fall 0:49); Lemmon (Chadron) 12-3 pinned Conner Halverson (Gordon Rushville) 8-6 (Fall 3:40)
170 -- Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 15-1 pinned Ozzy Fernau (Chadron) 2-8 (Fall 1:33); Fernau (Chadron) 2-8 received a bye; Brock Skinner (Ogallala) 13-5 pinned Fernau (Chadron) 2-8 (Fall 3:26)
182 -- Clark Riesen (11-1) placed 2nd: Riesen (Chadron) 11-1 received a bye; Riesen (Chadron) 11-1 pinned Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 14-7 (Fall 0:58); Jesse Ulrich (Ord) 10-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Riesen (Chadron) 11-1 (SV-1 9-7)
195 -- Lance Cattin (12-2) placed 2nd: Cattin (Chadron) 12-2 received a bye; Cattin (Chadron) 12-2 pinned Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) 6-9 (Fall 0:40); Cattin (Chadron) 12-2 pinned Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 6-4 (Fall 1:47); Beau Wood (Perkins County) 7-0 pinned Lance Cattin (Chadron) 12-2 (Fall 1:25)