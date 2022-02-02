Cards to play away, at home this weekend

With the regular seasons rapidly drawing to a close, both Chadron High School basketball teams will play Rapid City Christian at the Hart Ranch south of Rapid City on Friday night and at home against Valentine on Saturday night.

The Rapid City Christian teams won both games last season when they came the Chadron. The girls won 52-27 and the boy prevailed 57-43.

The Lady Comets have one of South Dakota’s top players. She’s Olivia Kieffer, who is a junior this season, but has committed to play college basketball at the University of South Dakota after she finishes high school in May 2023.

Kieffer, who is 5-11, averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds last season as a sophomore and scored 26 points against the Cardinals. A classmate, Alexa Ham, added 16 points for the Comets a year ago, but she is not on the roster this year.

The Christian girls were 10-5 entering this week’s games.

The Comets’ boys are 9-4. Their two top scorers against the Cardinals last year were seniors.

The Valentine girls have a 6-11 record while the Badgers’ boys are 1-15. The Lady Cardinals defeated Valentine 44-22 for first place in the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic between Christmas and New Year’s. The boys’ teams did not meet in the classic.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0