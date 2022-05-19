 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cards to play in all-star tilt

  • 0
c

Two recent Chadron High School graduates have been chosen to play in the Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match that is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

They are the Cardinals’ top hitter from last season, Tatum Bailey, and backrow standout Jacey Garrett. The roster also includes Elizabeth Mayer of Hemingford.

The West will be coached by April Lambert of Chase County High at Imperial along with Leslie Foral of Scottsbluff. The East’s head coach is Samantha Hammond of Lexington.

The West’s all-star game choices:

Alliance—Amauri Browning, Avah Stegall.

Chadron—Tatum Bailey, Jacey Garrett.

Chase County—Chloe Dillan, Jerzee Milner.

Hemingford—Elizabeth Mayer.

Leyton—Cortney Holt.

Mitchell—Macey Bosard, Trinity Penn.

People are also reading…

Mullen—Alli Loughran.

Ogallala—Gabby Caskey, Gracen Tuttle.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Behrends fires 73 to lead Cardinals

Behrends fires 73 to lead Cardinals

Led by Jacksyn Behrends’ 73, the Chadron High golf team finished third among the 13 teams at the Ogallala Invitational Tournament on Thursday,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News