Cards to play in all-star tilt

Two recent Chadron High School graduates have been chosen to play in the Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match that is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

They are the Cardinals’ top hitter from last season, Tatum Bailey, and backrow standout Jacey Garrett. The roster also includes Elizabeth Mayer of Hemingford.

The West will be coached by April Lambert of Chase County High at Imperial along with Leslie Foral of Scottsbluff. The East’s head coach is Samantha Hammond of Lexington.

The West’s all-star game choices:

Alliance—Amauri Browning, Avah Stegall.

Chadron—Tatum Bailey, Jacey Garrett.

Chase County—Chloe Dillan, Jerzee Milner.

Hemingford—Elizabeth Mayer.

Leyton—Cortney Holt.

Mitchell—Macey Bosard, Trinity Penn.

Mullen—Alli Loughran.

Ogallala—Gabby Caskey, Gracen Tuttle.

