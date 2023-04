Chadron High School hopes to host its annual Twilight Track and Field Meet on Friday. The field events are scheduled to begin at 2 o’clock and the track events at 4.

With the weather being obnoxious this spring, numerous meets have been called off or moved to new dates. The long-range forecast indicated that wind could be a factor Friday.

Crawford, Cody-Kilgore, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford and Rapid City Christian have entered the meet. The Cardinals won both divisions last year.