A week into the Cardinals’ volleyball season the team hadn’t suffered a loss in any of their nine sets played as they followed a 3-0 sweep of Mitchell in their first game of the season, on Aug. 29, with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-23, 25-14) win over Scottsbluff Sept. 3 and yet another 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-15) win over Gordon-Rushville on Thursday.
Senior Allie Ferguson combined for 23 kills in the team’s two matches last week beginning with 10 against Scottsbluff on Sept. 3.
In that game, the Cardinals came out red-hot and cruised to a 25-7 first-set win. Scottsbluff responded in the second with a strong block that frustrated the Chadron attack and allowed the Bearcats to hold the lead until the Cardinals went ahead at 19-18 and held on for a 25-23 win.
The Cardinals were back to their dominant ways in the third set, though the Bearcats pulled to within three points at 13-10 before Chadron scored four straight to go ahead 17-10. They’d eventually win the set and match 25-14.
As the Bearcat block began to repel Chadron’s attacks in the second set, Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman called a timeout. Cardinal senior Shea Bailey said as the team huddled she asked Hoffman what she should do differently and how the team could help each other out.
“She pretty much told us to communicate and rather than take full swings pick a spot to put the ball,” Bailey said. Hoffman also suggested the girls look to other plays.
“They seemed to be setting up like they knew right where to put the ball and I told Tyleigh (Strothiede) to mix it up a lot more, move the ball pin to pin and try to wear out their middles as much as possible,” Hoffman said. “That was something we talked about in practice, quickening up the offense and making sure we have don’t have a closed block on them.”
After the match Hoffman said she’s been happy with how her team has covered their hitters. “That was huge tonight, especially with Scottsbluff’s block,” she said. She also praised the team’s hustle on defense and ability to get to the ball.
Four Chadron players earned double-digit digs, led by Ferguson who had 17. Libero Jacey Garrett was next-best with 15 and junior Jalei Marcy and senior Shea Bailey had 13 and 11 respectively.
Garrett returned 14 serves with just one error and Bailey, Ferguson and Marcy all had no errors in seven returns.
The Cardinals had a serve percentage of 90.5 in the match, led by Bailey who had three aces and no errors in 17 attempts. Strotheide and Garrett each had a serve percentage of 90 percent with one error in 10 attempts. Junior Emma Cogdill had Chadron’s only other ace serve.
Chadron’s attack was led by Ferguson’s 10 kills, followed by sophomore middle hitter Olivia Reed’s eight. Bailey had six kills and three errors on 24 attempts for a hitting percentage of just .125. The Cardinals hit .214 as a team.
On Thursday, Hoffman commented in a message to The Chadron Record that despite a slow start in the first set, the Cardinals were able to keep the score close until as she says the team “finally woke up.”
“After some good serves and attacking, we really took off,” she said. As it has against all three of their opponents this season, the second set proved to be the most competitive as the Cardinals won by a margin of five points at 25-20. Chadron won both the first and third sets 25-15.
Ferguson was again into the double-digits on the attack with 13 kills and a .242 hitting percentage on 33 attempts. She had five attack errors in the game. Middle-hitter Anika Burke had seven kills and Bailey had six.
Burke, Garrett and Bailey were perfect in 19, 13 and 14 serve attempts respectively and Ferguson had a serve percentage of 90 on 10 attempts. Ferguson had three aces in the match. Garrett and Burke each had one.
Strothiede had 30 assists and just one handling error on 86 ball-handling attempts.
On defense, Reed led the team with four blocks. All but two Chadron players were credited with at least one block.
All of Garrett, Bailey, Ferguson and Strotheide had double-digit digs, led by Strotheide with 14. Garrett and Bailey each had 13 and Ferguson had 12.
Bailey and Garrett each had two errors on 12 and 11 serve receptions respectively. Ferguson had one on 10 and Marcy had none in seven.
On Tuesday the Cardinals travelled to Alliance to face the rival Bulldogs, but results were not available at time of print. Thursday they’ll host Gering beginning at 6 p.m.