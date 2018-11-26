Team Red defeated Team Black 58-52 in the Chadron Cardinals annual Red-Black dual held at the middle school gym, Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The Cardinals boast 19 wrestlers this season, nearly a full lineup, according to Head Coach Jamie Slingsby, who says his team is eager to off the practice mats and into regular season action.
“The guys are working hard and pushing one-another and that’s what I can ask of them right now,” Slingsby says. “They’re getting to the point where they’re ready to wrestle some other competition.
Tied 52-52 headed into the final bout, seniors Clark Riesen and Lance Cattin got off to an electric start, drawing cheers from those gathered. The excitement was short lived, however, as Riesen pinned Cattin early, delivering a 58-52 victory for Red.
“I’m going to put a lot of pressure on my senior guys,” Slingsby says of the upcoming season. “Jake (Lemmon), Lance (Cattin) and Clark (Riesen) were State qualifiers last year. They’ve been in the line-up for the last four years so I’m going to expect a lot of them."
Slingsby, a vocal supporter of working hard both on and off the mat, continues in his efforts to create a winning culture within his program.
“We’ve had some success individually with State Runner-Up and State Champions in the past – guys realizing they can compete.” Slingsby says. “Paige Denke, when she went off this summer she did a great up in Fargo. I think it opened some eyes of some people to realize if we put in the time, good things will happen.
Denke, now a sophomore, wrestles year-round and won All-American honors at USA Wrestling’s U.S. Marine Corps Cadet & Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota this past July.
The Cardinals’ wrestlers travel to Cozad this Saturday for their first meet of the season.