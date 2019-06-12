Chadron State College football great Casey Beran will add another special honor to his extensive list on Saturday, when he is inducted into the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of its 2019 class.
The ceremonies will be in conjunction with Nebraska’s annual eight-man all-star game in Hastings that evening.
A native of Sargent, Beran excelled at Chadron State in the late1990, and he still holds career records with 35 sacks and 38 quarterback hurries while helping lead the Eagles to three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles.
Beran became the first Eagles football player to earn both All-American and Academic All-American honors in the same season as a senior in 1999. He also was selected as the RMAC Defensive Player of the Year and the Omaha World-Herald Nebraska State College Athlete of the Year.
Others going into the Hall of Fame with Behrens include Nebraska eight-man players Clint and Cory Eikmeier of Dodge, John Howell of Mullen, Matt Ickes of Orchard, Paul Kosch of Humphrey, Steve Kriewald and Glen Snodgrass of Scotia, Billy Legate of Clearwater, Eric Ryan of Overton, Steve Simon of Falls City and Andy Zeisler of Butte. Nearly all went on to compete in collegiate sports at some level, with Howell becoming a Super Bowl Champion for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Joel and Jeff Makovicka of Brainard, both former Nebraska Huskers, will enter the hall as "Family Legacy" inductees. Coaches Doug Goltz of Falls City and Gordon Pilmore of Dodge, as well as Huskerland Prep Report publisher Bob Jensen, round out the class.
Beran has previously been enshrined in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, the RMAC Hall of Fame, the RMAC All-Century Team, and last fall he entered the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame alongside fellow CSC legend Danny Woodhead.
Now an orthopedic surgeon in Omaha, Beran was not only an All-American defensive end at Chadron State, he also scored 11 touchdowns after moving to fullback on occasion when the Eagles neared the goal line and used the power I formation.
The 2019 Eight-Man Hall of Fame inductions are to take place at halftime of the 42nd annual Sertoma Eight Man All-Star Game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., at the Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings on Saturday, June 15.