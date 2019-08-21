Community members interested in having their children play fall sports still have time to register for Chadron Community Recreation’s soccer and tackle and flag football leagues.
Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., registration for boys and girls soccer ages five through 12 and boys and girls tackle and flag football from grades three through sixth will be held at Nelson Physical Activity Center on the CSC Campus. Those attending should enter the building using the top, south, entrance.
CCR will also hold registration at the Western Community Health Resources Back to School Bash at the WCHR parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 24.