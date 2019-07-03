Chad Beebe, son of Chadron State College football great Don Beebe, received plaudits from Minnesota Vikings’ assistant head coach Gary Kubiak at the conclusion of the team’s three-day minicamp in mid-June.
Like his father, who spent nine years playing wide receiver and returning kickoffs in the National Football League, young Beebe is a wide receiver with excellent speed and quickness.
After concluding his college career at Northern Illinois in 2017, Beebe signed with the Vikings as a free agent and remained on the roster during the 2018 season, when he played in three games and caught four passes for 39 yards.
An article written by Andrew Krammer in the June 14th Minneapolis Star Tribune said Beebe was given looks as the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver and the punt receiver during the spring.
Krammer quoted Kubiak, the former Denver Broncos’ head coach, as saying Beebe “probably had as good an offseason as any player that I know on our (offensive) side of the ball.”
Kubiak’s quote continues, “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. It gives us good flexibility to be able to bounce around personnel-wise.”
The article also noted Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said, “Beebe has been making a name for himself.”
In addition, it quotes Beebe as saying he appreciates the kind words, then adds, “The work is never done. I’m just a second-year guy. I got a lot ahead of me to still do and prove.”
Listed as 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, nearly 20 pounds heavier than his weight in college, Beebe caught 28 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown as a senior at Northern Illinois. He also returned 16 punts for 62 yards and 12 kickoffs for 297 yards that season.
After initially playing at Western Illinois University, Don Beebe used his final season of college eligibility playing for coach Brad Smith at Chadron State in 1988. He caught 49 passes for 906 yards and 13 touchdowns and returned 29 kickoffs for 722 yards (24.9-yard average) that season. He was the only CSC player to score a touchdown in every game until Danny Woodhead did it in both 2005 and 2006.
Beebe also was the first Eagle selected by the Omaha World-Herald’s as its State College Athlete of the Year.
Beebe was the Buffalo Bills’ first draft choice in the spring of 1989 and was on the roster of four Super Bowl teams with the Bills and two more near the end of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
After signing with the Packers at age 31 in 1996, Beebe was timed in 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash. During his NFL career, including the postseason, Beebe caught 254 passes for 3,882 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Chadron State’s football stadium and its celebrity golf tournament are named in Beebe’s honor. He and his wife Diana live in Aurora, Ill. They have three daughters in addition to Chad.
Last November, Beebe was named the head football coach at Aurora University. He had previously been the head coach at Aurora Christian High School.