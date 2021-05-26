Chadron 8th grader sets two records

While his sister Tatum has been a Chadron High track and field standout this spring, Middle School 8th grader Quinn Bailey has also excelled in the sport.

Although he had to settle for second place, Quinn posted the identical time of 11.63 seconds as the event winner, Sam Nachtigal of Kearney, in the 100-meter dash at the Nebraska Middle School Meet at Gothenburg on Saturday, May 15.

He also placed fifth in the 400 meters at the state meet, and his time of 54.43 seconds is a Chadron Middle School record, eclipsing the 55.14 mark set by Jake Lemmon in 2015.

Bailey also stole the show at the Best of the West Meet for middle schoolers in late April, when he won all four events he entered. He ran the 100 in 11.71 seconds, the 200 in 24.78 and the 400 in 54.54 and won the long jump at 19-5.

The long jump broke the Chadron Middle School record of 19-3 ¼ that had belonged to Jackson Dickerson since 2011.

Another Chadron 8th grader, Davin Serres, also was faring well in track and field early in the season. He won both the 200 hurdles and the long jump at the Junior Cardinals’ home meet in early April, repeated those wins at the Gering Quadrangular and had a big lead in the hurdles at the Best of the West Meet before hitting a hurdle and suffering an injury to end his season.

