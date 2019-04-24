{{featured_button_text}}

The results are in from the recent Special Olympic's West Region Swimming meet and West Region Track Meet, hosted by Chadron Area Special Olympics, April 6 at the Chadron Area Aquatics Center and Nelson Physical Activity Center, in Chadron. 

Teams from Alliance, Scottsbluff, Harrison and Chadron competed. 

In a press release, the Chadron Area Special Olympics wished to thank the Aquatics Center, Lifeguards, City of Chadron, NPAC, Chadron State College, Jeff Turman, Brandon Girard, Barb McCarney and the Sharks swim team.

"Without the help of all the coaches and volunteers, we could not have made this such a wonderful day for our Western Region athletes," the press release  said. 

Results of the events follow:

Swimming results

15m Flotation Race: Ben Fistler, 1st

15m Walk: Ben Fistler, 1st

15m Assisted Swim: Ben Fistler, 1st

4x25m Freestyle Relay: (Bastian Barnes, Dakota Curley, Russell Moore, Tia Rose) 1st

25m Backstroke – Tia Rose, 1st

25m Backstroke – Russell Moore, 1st

25m Backstroke – Nikolas Wilson, 1st

50m Freestyle – Dakota Curley, 1st

50m Freestyle – Bastian Barnes, 2nd

50m Freestyle – Kevin Stackhouse, 2nd

Nikolas Wilson, 1st

25m Freestyle – Tianna Rose, 1st

25m Freestyle – Dakota Curley, 1st

25m Freestyle – Bastian Barnes, 1st

25m Freestyle – Russell Moore, 1st

Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd

25m Freestyle – Nikolas Wilson, 1st

Track results

Tennis Ball Throw: Lenny Ross – 1st

Tabitha Shelby – 1st

George Jensen – 1st

Softball Throw: Nikolas Wilson – 2nd

Dakota Curley – 1st

Paul Kruger – 1st

Charles Richards – 1st

Ben Fistler – 2nd

Russell Moore – 2nd

Men’s Shotput: Dakota Curley – 1st

Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd

Terrell White – 1st

Robbie Straw – 1st

Raymond Torres – 2nd

Jesse Demicell – 1st

Jess Straw – 2nd

Mini Javelin – Men: Charles Richards – 1st

Ben Fistler – 2nd

Raymond Torres – 1st

Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd

Robbie Straw – 3rd

Bastian Barnes – 1st

Running Long Jump: Tiannna Rose – 1st

Jesse Demicell – 2nd

50m Wheelchair Race: Tabitha Shelby – 1st

Lenny Ross – 1st

50m Assisted Walk: Lenny Ross – 1st

4x100m Relay: Chadron 1: 1st (Tianna Rose, Russell Moore, Bastian Barnes, Paul Kruger)

400m Walk: Jess Straw – 1st

Terrell White – 1st

Raymond Torres – 1st

Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd

200m Walk: Colleen Barnes – 2nd

George Jensen – 1st

Jess Straw – 2nd

Charles Richards – 3rd

Terrell White – 1st

100m Walk: Colleen Barnes – 1st

George Jensen – 1st

100m Dash: Tianna Rose – 1st

Paul Kruger – 2nd

Dakota Curley – 3rd

Bastian Barnes – 2nd

Jesse Demicell – 1st

Russell Moore – 2nd

Robbie Straw – 3rd

Ben Fistler – 1st

