The results are in from the recent Special Olympic's West Region Swimming meet and West Region Track Meet, hosted by Chadron Area Special Olympics, April 6 at the Chadron Area Aquatics Center and Nelson Physical Activity Center, in Chadron.
Teams from Alliance, Scottsbluff, Harrison and Chadron competed.
In a press release, the Chadron Area Special Olympics wished to thank the Aquatics Center, Lifeguards, City of Chadron, NPAC, Chadron State College, Jeff Turman, Brandon Girard, Barb McCarney and the Sharks swim team.
"Without the help of all the coaches and volunteers, we could not have made this such a wonderful day for our Western Region athletes," the press release said.
Results of the events follow:
Swimming results
15m Flotation Race: Ben Fistler, 1st
15m Walk: Ben Fistler, 1st
15m Assisted Swim: Ben Fistler, 1st
4x25m Freestyle Relay: (Bastian Barnes, Dakota Curley, Russell Moore, Tia Rose) 1st
25m Backstroke – Tia Rose, 1st
25m Backstroke – Russell Moore, 1st
25m Backstroke – Nikolas Wilson, 1st
50m Freestyle – Dakota Curley, 1st
50m Freestyle – Bastian Barnes, 2nd
50m Freestyle – Kevin Stackhouse, 2nd
Nikolas Wilson, 1st
25m Freestyle – Tianna Rose, 1st
25m Freestyle – Dakota Curley, 1st
25m Freestyle – Bastian Barnes, 1st
25m Freestyle – Russell Moore, 1st
Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd
25m Freestyle – Nikolas Wilson, 1st
Track results
Tennis Ball Throw: Lenny Ross – 1st
Tabitha Shelby – 1st
George Jensen – 1st
Softball Throw: Nikolas Wilson – 2nd
Dakota Curley – 1st
Paul Kruger – 1st
Charles Richards – 1st
Ben Fistler – 2nd
Russell Moore – 2nd
Men’s Shotput: Dakota Curley – 1st
Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd
Terrell White – 1st
Robbie Straw – 1st
Raymond Torres – 2nd
Jesse Demicell – 1st
Jess Straw – 2nd
Mini Javelin – Men: Charles Richards – 1st
Ben Fistler – 2nd
Raymond Torres – 1st
Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd
Robbie Straw – 3rd
Bastian Barnes – 1st
Running Long Jump: Tiannna Rose – 1st
Jesse Demicell – 2nd
50m Wheelchair Race: Tabitha Shelby – 1st
Lenny Ross – 1st
50m Assisted Walk: Lenny Ross – 1st
4x100m Relay: Chadron 1: 1st (Tianna Rose, Russell Moore, Bastian Barnes, Paul Kruger)
400m Walk: Jess Straw – 1st
Terrell White – 1st
Raymond Torres – 1st
Kevin Stackhouse – 2nd
200m Walk: Colleen Barnes – 2nd
George Jensen – 1st
Jess Straw – 2nd
Charles Richards – 3rd
Terrell White – 1st
100m Walk: Colleen Barnes – 1st
George Jensen – 1st
100m Dash: Tianna Rose – 1st
Paul Kruger – 2nd
Dakota Curley – 3rd
Bastian Barnes – 2nd
Jesse Demicell – 1st
Russell Moore – 2nd
Robbie Straw – 3rd
Ben Fistler – 1st