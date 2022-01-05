Chadron boys dominate during Rotary Classic

The Chadron High School boys had about everything clicking last week while easily winning the championship during the 11th annual George Watson Holiday Classic sponsored by the Chadron Rotary Club and played in the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College.

The Cardinals initially defeated Custer 62-36 and then overwhelmed Hemingford 64-19 in the finals. This was the Cardinals’ seventh title since the event was founded in 2011-12.

Obviously, the Cards could have withstood tougher competition, but Coach Mitch Barry said winning games by wide margins has advantages.

“It’s good to have a few games like these were,” Barry said. “It helps build the players’ confidence and gives everybody a chance to play and get some experience. I’d like to be able to do that in every game.”

All 14 Cardinals who suited up played in each game. Ten scored in the first one and 11 in the second.

The win over Custer was considerably more lopsided than was anticipated. The Wildcats had a 3-1 record entering the classic and nearly always are a competitive team. They edged the Cardinals for the classic title 54-50 two years ago. Chadron beat them 68-51 in the finals last year when all-stater Kelly was unable to play because of a hand injury.

The Cardinals got off to a great start and never looked back this year. Fired by back-to-back 3-pointers by Gaurav Chima early in the action, all the Chadron starters scored in the first quarter while building a 25-4 lead.

The Red Birds maintained most of that margin the rest of the way. They were ahead 35-12 at halftime and 47-23 at the end of the third. Chadron also outscored the Wildcats 15-13 when alternates saw most of the action.

The Cardinals were 23-of-52 from the field for 44%, including nine-of-18 from 3-point land. Xander Provance led with 15 points while Justus Alcorn had 11 points and Chima 10. In addition, senior guard Collin Brennan, who had missed the previous three games because of a shoulder injury, tallied nine points while sinking three treys.

Custer’s top scorer was Rhett Lowe, who also had three triples and a 2-point shot for 11 points. Lowe was one of seven freshmen on the Wildcats’ roster. At least three of them were on the floor at the same time on occasion. The frosh include 6-foot-4 Kyle Virtue, who poured in 26 points during the Wildcats’ 68-44 triumph over Valentine in the consolation game Wednesday.

Custer won by 24 points over the Badgers despite making just three of 20 free throws.

Chadron’s game with Hemingford also was lopsided. While the Cardinals sank just four 3-pointers in the finals, they were 29 of 50 from the field for a blistering 58%. Meanwhile, the Bobcats, who had slipped past Valentine 56-51 during the opening round on Tuesday, were obviously bothered by the Cards’ quickness on defense and it also was one of those games when they “couldn’t buy a basket.”

Making matters worse, the Cards claimed most of the rebounds.

Alcorn and Provance led the winners with 12 points apiece and teamed up for one of the most athletic, dynamic plays basketball fans will ever see.

It occurred in the second period with Chadron already leading 34-3. Provance grabbed a defensive rebound, passed to Alcorn, who raced to the other end of Chicoine with the ball and threw a behind-the-back, bounce pass to Provance, who was trailing and used just hand for the dunk.

Barry said the spectacle was perfectly executed.

Junior center Hunter Wyland scored 10 of Hemingford’s points, eight of them in the third quarter

The Cardinals and Bobcats will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Hemingford.

Barry said he’s appreciative that the Rotary Club sponsors the Watson classic.

“It’s always nice to have a tournament during the holidays, particularly when it’s at home,” the coach noted. “Our guys also really enjoy playing in Chicoine. It’s a great facility.”

Chadron 62, Custer 36

Custer—Rhett Lowe 11, Gage Tennyson 7, Carter Boyster 7, Kyle Virtue 5, Sawyer Schramm 3, Jackson Drew 2, Roland Sedlacek 1. Totals: 12 (5) 7-15 36 points,

Chadron—Xander Provance 15, Justus Alcorn 11, Gaurav Chima 10, Collin Brennan 9, Cody Hall 4, Broc Berry 3, Gage Wild 3, Caden Galbraith 3, Dawson Dunbar 2, Seth Gaswick 2. Totals: 25 (9) 7-13 62 points.

Custer 4 8 11 13 ---36

Chadron 25 10 12 15 ---62

3-pointers: Custer—Lowe 3, Boyster 1, Schramm 1. Chad—Brennan 3, Chima 2, Berry, Wild, Alcorn, Galbraith, all 1.

Chadron 64, Hemingford 19

Hemingford—Hunter Wyland 10, Rick Turek 4, Caiden Hill 3, Daren McConville 2. Totals: 8 3-8 10 points.

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 12, Xander Provance 12, Broc Berry 9, Michael Sorenson 6, Seth Gaswick 5, Gaurav Chima 4, Cody Hall 4, Dawson Dunbar 3, Caden Galbraith 3, Gage Wild 2, Collin Brennan 2, Hemingford player 2. Totals: 29 (4) 2-6 64 points.

Hemingford 1 6 10 2 ---19

Chadron 26 20 8 10 ---64

3-pointers: Chad—Dunbar, Berry, Gaswick, Galbraith, all 1.

