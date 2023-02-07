The Chadron High boys built a 34-22 halftime lead at Valentine on Saturday, were outscored 13-6 in the third period, but were able to hang on to take a 54-51 triumph over the Badgers.

It was a game that featured lots of 3-pointers. The Cardinals made six and the Badgers seven, but the visitors still won.

Chadron’s depth may have been a factor in the victory. Eight Cardinals scored while just five Badgers made the scorebook,

The Cardinals entered the final frame with a 40-35 advantage and never let Valentine completely catch up, but things got cozy. Three consecutive baskets by Isaac Cronin to open the fourth after Trey Hendrickson and Xander Provance had scored for Chadron kept things interesting.

A 3-pointer by Gage Wild midway in the fourth stretched Chadron’s lead to 52-46. Cronin followed with another jump shot. Hendrickson answered by making two free throws with 46 seconds remaining to give the Cards a 6-point lead again at 54-48.

Valentine turned the ball over on its next possession, but Chadron missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation and Badgers got the rebound. With about eight seconds to play, the hosts’ most dangerous player, sophomore Andon Olson, nailed his fourth 3-pointer of the game. Even though the visitors missed another free throw before the buzzer blared, the Red Birds had improved their record to 9-11.

Olson, who tallied 40 points against Hemingford in the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic, was the game’s top scorer with 19 points. Cronin, a freshman, added 11, Seth Vavra, a junior, chipped in nine.

Provance led the Cardinals with 14. Berry connected with 12 and Hendrickson had nine.

As had been anticipated, the Cardinals ran into a buzz saw on Friday night when Rapid City Christian visited. Coach Kyle Sanders wouldn’t say following the game if the Comets were the best his team had faced, but their aggressive defense and fast-paced offense makes them formidable.

Despite being bothered by the Comets’ press, the hosts trailed by just 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cards were outscored 20-5 in the second period and were behind 36-16 at halftime. Led by 6-4 sophomore Julius Frog’s 10 points, Christian stretched the lead to 60-27 in the third frame and went on to win 73-41.

Frog was the game’s top scorer with 16 points. Benson Kieffer, a 5-9 sophomore, finished with 15 after making a pair of 3-pointers in fourth stanza.

Provance’s 10 points was the Cardinals’ high. Sophomore Thomas Smith came off the bench in the final minute and made two 3-pointers from the right corner for something of a “picker upper.”

Rapid City Christian 73, Chadron 41

Rapid City Christian—Julius Frog 16, Benson Kieffer 15, Simon Kieffer 9, Elijah Hoyt 8, Sam Fischer 8, Wes Schlabach 7, Hayden Wozna 5, Cayden Von Eye 3 Wyatt Batie 2. Totals: 27 (4) 15-22 73 points.

Chadron—Xander Provance 10, Brady Daniels 7, Gage Wild 6, Thomas Smith 6, Broc Berry 5, Trey Hendrickson 5, Tyler Spotted Elk 2. Totals: 14 (4) 9-15 41.

RC Christian 16 20 24 13 ----73

Chadron 11 5 11 14 ----41

3-pointers: RCC—B Kieffer 2, S Kieffer 2. Chad—Smith 2, Berry 1, Daniels 1.

Chadron 54, Valentine 52

Chadron—Xander Provance 14, Broc Berry 12, Trey Hendrickson 9, Brady Daniels 5, Gage Wild 5, Caden Galbraith 3, Bradd Collins 2, Tyler Spotted Elk 2, Talon Jelinek 2. Totals: 22 (6) 4-9 54 points

Valentine—Andon Olson 19, Isaac Cronin 11, Seth Vavra 9, Jack Lancaster 6, Nate Perrett 6. Totals: 20 (7) 4-10 51 points.

Chadron 16 18 6 14 ----54

Valentine 12 10 13 16 ----51

3-pointers: Chad—Berry 2, Daniels, Hendrickson, Wild, Smith, all 1. Val—Olson 4, Vavra 2, Cronin 1.