Chadron boys rally past Mustangs 48-39

The Gordon-Rushville boys led 21-18 at halftime Friday night in Chadron’s Middle School Gym, but the host Cardinals cranked up the defense in the second half and coasted to a 48-39 victory.
Chadron’s lead had grown to 19 points--45-26--with five minutes remaining before the Mustangs finally scored in the fourth period and Cardinals’ Coach Mitch Barry began substituting.
Gordon-Rushville scored 13 of the game’s last 16 points to narrow the final margin.
The long-time rivals pretty well traded baskets in the first half. Each team scored seven points in the opening quarter.
Chadron’s Xander Provance began the second period with a layup before the Mustangs’ Jace Nelson and the Cardinals’ Justus Alcorn each made driving layups and also sank the ensuing free throw.
Gordon-Rushville’s Carter Anderson tallied the next five points on a 3-pointer and a layup to put his team ahead 15-12 midway in the frame. From then on the teams alternated scoring three field goals apiece to account for the Mustangs’ 3-point halftime margin.
The Mustangs also led 26-22 with 4:25 left in the third quarter, but they failed to score again in the frame while the Red Birds went on a 12-0 run to take a 34-26 lead. Chadron’s Brodey Planansky put an exclamation point on the rally by swishing a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Cardinals continue their assault by scoring the first 11 points of the fourth period to build their 19-point bulge. Gordon-Rushville finally scored again on with 4:20 remaining to break the eight-minute, 23-0 drought.
Barry acknowledged that the Cards’ defense--a mixture of a three-quarters court press, a half court trap and a 1-3-1 zone--worked well. He also was pleased with his team’s 19 steals and 35-25 rebounding advantage. However, he was not happy that the Cardinals committed 20 turnovers.
Justus Alcorn led the winners with 17 points, Gaurav Chima added 10, Xander Provance nine and Dawson Dunbar seven. Alcorn also claimed a dozen rebounds and Provance 10.
Gordon-Rushville center Jace Nelson and Anderson each scored 10 points for the Mustangs. Both teams were 3-1 following the game.
Gordon-Rushville--Jace Nelson 10, Carter Anderson 10, Ellis Livingston 6, Keenan Schwarting 4, P.J. Lynch 4, Logan Slama 2, Louis Martin 2, Cohen McKimmey 1. Totals: 17 (3) 2-5 39 points.
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 17, Gaurav Chima 10, Xander Provance 9, Dawson Dunbar 7, Brodey Planansky 3, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 19 (2) 8-13 48 points.
Gord-Rush 7 14 5 13 ---39
Chadron 7 11 16 14 ---48
3-pointers: G-R--Anderson 2, Nelson 1. Chad--Dunbar 1, Planansky 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!