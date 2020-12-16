Chadron boys rally past Mustangs 48-39

The Gordon-Rushville boys led 21-18 at halftime Friday night in Chadron’s Middle School Gym, but the host Cardinals cranked up the defense in the second half and coasted to a 48-39 victory.

Chadron’s lead had grown to 19 points--45-26--with five minutes remaining before the Mustangs finally scored in the fourth period and Cardinals’ Coach Mitch Barry began substituting.

Gordon-Rushville scored 13 of the game’s last 16 points to narrow the final margin.

The long-time rivals pretty well traded baskets in the first half. Each team scored seven points in the opening quarter.

Chadron’s Xander Provance began the second period with a layup before the Mustangs’ Jace Nelson and the Cardinals’ Justus Alcorn each made driving layups and also sank the ensuing free throw.

Gordon-Rushville’s Carter Anderson tallied the next five points on a 3-pointer and a layup to put his team ahead 15-12 midway in the frame. From then on the teams alternated scoring three field goals apiece to account for the Mustangs’ 3-point halftime margin.