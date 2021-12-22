Chadron boys recover quickly against Bridgeport

Athletes are advised to have short memories, both when things are going well and not so well. Members of the Chadron High boys’ basketball team apparently have adopted that philosophy.

Things did not to well Friday night when the homestanding Scottsbluff Bearcats handed the Cardinals a 77-39 defeat in no uncertain manner. But less than 24 hours later, the Cards rebounded with a vengeance while building a commanding 43-13 halftime lead and winning 69-50 over Bridgeport in the Middle School Gym.

Scottsbluff had everything going its way while improving its record to 6-1 Friday night. The Bearcats jumped out to a 20-8 first quarter lead, even though Chadron’s Justus Alcorn made a pair of 3-pointers in the frame, and were ahead 44-19 at intermission.

“We didn’t play with much fire or attack offensively,” Chadron Coach Mitch Barry said of the Scottsbluff game. “Meanwhile, they hit five 3-pointers and also blew past us on their way to the basket. I’m sure they’re the best team we’ll play this season.”

Four Bearcats scored in double figures, led by junior Kallon Harris with 19 points, 17 of them in the first half. Senior forward Tyler Harre added 16 and Mitchell transfer Austin Thyne 15. The trio combined to sink seven treys. Non-starter Michael Mickey contributed 10.

The Cardinals, who shot 16 of 48 from the field, got 14 points from Alcorn and 12 from Xander Provance.

It was a different story Saturday. The Cardinals made exactly half of their 56 field goal shots and while fashioning the 30-point halftime lead and settling for a 19-point victory while giving numerous younger players some experience in the fourth quarter.

Senior Gaurav Chima helped the Red Birds get off to a blazing start by sinking four 3-pointers in the first half when he scored 16 of his final 18 points. Both Provance and Alcorn netted six field goals and finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Both Broc Berry and Seth Gaswick hit a shot from behind the arc while adding five points apiece.

Coach Barry said he hopes his team will continue to play like it did against Bridgeport.

“We got a lot of defensive rebounds and turned them into transition baskets,” he said. “We got out and ran well.”

After Bridgeport suffered through a frigid first half, several Purple Bulldogs warmed up in the second half. Braxton Swires and Kolby Lusetto each wound up with 13 points to set the pace.

The weekend split gave the Cardinals a 3-3 record. They also hosted Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday night and will be back in action this Tuesday and Wednesday during the Rotary Classic at the Chicoine Center. The regular season will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when Hot Springs visits.

Scottsbluff 77, Chadron 39

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 14, Xander Provance 12, Dawson Dunbar 6, Teagan Scoggan 4, Gaurav Chima 2, Broc Berry 1. Totals: 16 (3) 4-7 39 points.

Scottsbluff—Kellon Harris 19, Tyler Harre 16, Austin Thyne 15, Michael Mickey 10, Tate Talkington 6, Jackson Ostdiek 4, Trevor Schwartz 4, Jose Rodriguez 3. Totals: 30 (8) 9-12 77 points.

Chadron 8 11 10 10 ---39

Scottsbluff 20 24 14 19 ---77

3-pointers: Chad—Alcorn 2, Provance 1. SB—Thyne 3, Harris 2, Harre 2.

Chadron 69, Bridgeport 50

Bridgeport—Kolby Lusetto 13, Braxton Swires 13, Kason Loomis 9, Rafi Cantu 6, Bodhi Dohse 4, Chance Heine 3, Mason Nichols 2. Totals: 18 (6) 8-13 50 points.

Chadron—Gaurav Chima 18, Justus Alcorn 16, Xander Provance 15, Broc Berry 5, Seth Gaswick 5, Dawson Dunbar 2, Dayton Richardson 2, Teagan Scoggan 2, Cody Hall 2, Bradd Collins 2. Totals: 28 (6) 7-15 69 points.

Bridgeport 2 11 15 22 ----50

Chadron 19 24 14 12 ----69

3-pointers: BP—Lusetto 3, Swires 1, Heine 1, Cantu 1. Chad—Chima 4, Berry 1, Gaswick 1.

