Chadron boys show promise at conference tourney

The Chadron High boys, with lots of inexperienced but promising players on the floor, went one and two while opening their season last weekend at the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff.

The Cardinals gave a good effort, but had a slow third quarter in the opener against Sterling on Thursday night and lost to the highly-regarded Tigers 47-42.

On Friday, a dozen players scored during a 79-41 triumph over another Colorado team, Arvada. The Cards struggled with their shooting on Saturday and fell to Alliance 61-45 in the game to determine fifth place.

Everything was even through the first two quarters of the opener. Both teams had eight points at the end of the first and 21 at halftime. Sterling led 21-14 with three minutes left in the first half, but the Red Birds tallied the last seven points to knot the score.

A 3-pointer by sophomore Brady Daniels ignited the rally. Junior Gage Wild scored on a fast break layup off a pass from senior Xander Provance with 1:10 to play, and Provance closed out the half with a layup to make it 21-all.

Sterling outscored the Cards 14-6 in the third period, when the Tigers got their last 12 points on 3-pointers. Returning starter Ben Browning hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the surge and sophomore Colin Linn added two more in the final 93 seconds to put his team ahead 35-27 at the break.

With Wild netting three consecutive treys in to open the four frame and Provance cashing in on a follow shot, Chadron led 38-37 with 5:40 left. After McConnell hit a triple and the Cards’ Tyler Spotted Elk drove for a layup, the score was tied at 40-40.

McConnell broke the deadlock by making Sterling’s only two free throws in nine attempts, but Berry responded by also making two charity shots to make it 42-42.

Browning put his team ahead for keeps by hitting his fourth trey. The Cards made one of two free throws at the three-minute mark to pull within two. The game’s last points came on a jumper by the Tigers’ Wyatt Milburn with 1:32 left to make the final score 47-43.

Chadron’s new coach, Kyle Sanders, said he was proud that his team played such good defense that Sterling was limited to only 47 points.

Berry and Wild had 12 points apiece and Provance 10 to pace the Cards in scoring. McConnell, Browning and Linn all had 12 for Sterling.

All the Cardinals got to play on Friday when they poured in 79 points while downing Arvada by 38. Chadron was ahead 35-28 at halftime and tallied 31 points while holding Arvada to 13 in the third quarter to break things wide open.

The Cards’ three most experienced players again led in scoring. Wild finished with 14 and Berry and Provance with 11 each, while nine teammates also got in the scorebook.

Chadron got off to a slow start against Alliance on Saturday, when the Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead. Alliance was limited to just seven points in the second quarter, but the Cards managed only 11 and trailed 26-19 at intermission.

Even though Wild scored nine points in the third quarter, Alliance outscored the Cards 24-15 and was ahead 50-34 going into the final eight minutes. Chadron whittled the difference to 52-45, but the Bulldogs posted the game’s final nine points and won 61-45.

Wild finished with a game-high 16 points while Daniels and Trey Hendrickson added eight apiece. Kysen Walker hit a trio of 3-pointers to lead Alliance with 14 points. Trayton Timbers finished with 10 and both Seth Meyring and Tristen Grubham had nine for the Bulldogs.

Sterling 47, Chadron 43

Sterling—Ryder McConnell 12, Colin Linn 12, Ben Browning 12, Ethan Thine 4, Logan Zwim 3, Trevor Berg 2, Wyatt Milburn 2. Totals: 19 (8) 2-9 47 points.

Chadron—Broc Berry 11, Gage Wild 11, Xander Provance 10, Tyler Spotted Elk 6, Brady Daniels 3, Trey Hendrickson 2. Totals: 16 (5) 3-6 43 points.

Sterling 8 13 14 12 ---47

Chadron 8 13 6 16 ---43

3-pointers: Ster—Browning 4, Linn 2, McConnell 1. Chad—Wild 3, Berry 2, Daniels 1

Chadron 79, Arvada 41

Arvada—Trevor Lucero 11, Ian Quaratino 10, Tre Kepnt 8, Jordan Monger 4, Alfonso 3, Joe Sanchez 3, Ivan Rodriguez 2. Totals: 15 (7) 4-7 41 points.

Chadron—Gage Wild 14, Xander Provance 11, Broc Berry 11, Gage Wild 8, Brad Daniels 8, Zander Rust 7, Tyler Spotted Elk 8, Talon Jelinek 6, Caden Galbraith 3, Austin Taylor 3, Bradd Collins 3, Jackson Jones 2. Totals: 32 (4) 8-16 79 points

Arvada 10 18 13 10 ----41

Chadron 15 20 31 13 ----79

3-pointers: Quaratino 2. Lucero 2, Jordon 1, Alfonso 1, Kent. Chad—Wild 2, Berry 1, Taylor 1, Galbraith 1

Alliance 61, Chadron 45

Alliance—Kysen Walker 14, Tayton Timbers 10, Seth Meyring 9, Tristen Grubham 9, Nic Waldron 7, Kaeden 6, Tristen Timbers 4, Tyzen Brown 2. Totals: 22 (8) 9-11 61 points

Chadron—Gage Wild 16, Brady Daniels 8, Trey Hendrickson 8, Tyler Spotted Elk 6, Xander Provance 3, Broc Berry 2, Zander Rust 2. Totals: 17 (3) 6-8 45 points.

Alliance 19 7 24 11 ----61

Chadron 8 11 15 11 ----45

3-pointers: All—Walker 3, Tayton Timbers 2, Adams 1, Meyring 1, Waldron 1. Chad—Daniels 2, Wild 1.