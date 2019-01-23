The Chadron Cardinals dominated the scoresheet against Gordon-Rushville, Saturday, but a late-game lapse nearly cost them the game. Instead, the team managed to regain momentum and earn a 49-36 win, their second against the Mustangs this season.
Chadron’s win against Gordon-Rushville, Saturday, helped keep the 8-7 Cardinals above .500 this season. It also kept the Cards undefeated against district C1-12 foes.
Midway through the second quarter Chadron had built a 25-6 lead over the Mustangs, but up 25-14 after the first half, the Cardinals boys got too lax in the third quarter, allowing Gordon-Rushville to pull ahead 31-29 by the end of third on the strength of a 17-4 run.
Chadron Head Coach Mitch Barry says he was pleased with his team’s first half play, but that the Cardinals got lazy defensively while forcing bad shots while on offense, leading to the big Mustang run late in the game.
Following the momentary deficit, the Cardinals righted the ship, outscoring the Mustangs 20-5 in the final frame.
“We need to take care of the basketball and not get lazy defensively,” Barry says. “And we need to play four quarters of basketball.
Chadron senior Patrick Rust led the team in scoring with 16 points while shooting 70 percent from the field and scoring two of four free throws. Fellow senior Colton Olson wasn’t far behind with 15 points. Olson had a pair of 3-pointers and hit seven of 10 free throws as Chadron’s most fouled player.
Defensively the Chadron boys out-rebounded the Mustangs 37-21, led by Rust who had 10, earning him a double-double for the game. Teammates Kristian Bartlett and Cooper Heusman were next-best with seven rebounds each.
Against Gering, Friday, Barry says he was pleased with the how his team played in the first quarter, but that turnovers leading to fast-break points and foul-trouble contributed to a bad second-quarter outcome for the Cardinals.
Following the end of the first half, the Cardinals came out strong and outscored the Bulldogs 23-12 in the third quarter to trail 46-43 heading into the fourth.
“I was very happy the way we came out in the second half and competed,” Barry says. “(We) played good defense and shot the ball well to get us back into the game. In the fourth they just made more shots than we did.”
Gering secured the win by outscoring Chadron 27-18 in the fourth quarter.
Chadron’s Trevor Berry shot 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line, sinking seven of 14 3-point attempts for a team-leading 21 points. Rust was next best, again scoring in double-figures with 10 points. Cooper Heusman had nine points and Olson and Bartlett each contributed eight. The Chadron boys shot 43.1 percent as a group.
Gering outscored Chadron 42-16 from inside the paint and collected 38 to the Cardinals’ 25 rebounds.
Next up for the Cardinals is a home contest with Sidney, Friday, before they travel to Douglas, Saturday.