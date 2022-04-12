Chadron boys win Mitchell Meet by half point

After the Sidney boys had outscored the Chadron High at the first two outdoor meets this spring, third time was charm for the Cardinals on Saturday, when they edged the Red Raiders by half a point to win the team title at the Mitchell Invitational Meet.

The Raiders outscored Chadron 122-110 at their meet which opened the outdoor schedule. The next week at Ogallala, Sidney widened the margin to 144-101. The Cardinals were the runners-up both times.

Both teams had season-high point totals at Mitchell, with the Cards winning 154.5 to 154. That’s as close as it can get and not have a tie.

Sidney still won more events—eight to five—but the Cardinals had more depth and outscored the Raiders by a big margin in field events.

Who gets credit for the Cardinals strong showing? Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman the credit should be spread around.

First of all, senior Chayton Bynes remains undefeated through the first four meets, including the CSC High School Indoor, in the long and triple jumps, while also placing either first or second in the high jump each time.

Then there’s the hurdle corps. By going one-two-three in both races at Mitchell, the Red Birds tallied a whopping 48 points in the hurdles. That’s spectacular! Rhett Cullers won the 110 highs, Xander Provance was second and Garrett Reece was third. Malachi Swallow claimed the blue ribbon in the 300 intermediates, Reece was a close second and Cullers was third. Provance also added a sixth in the 200, at a meet where every point definitely counted.

Veteran distance runners Carter Ryan and Gavin Sloan did their part by placing third in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200, respectively.

And, seniors Cody Hall and Jarek Anderson continued to contribute much in the throws. Hall won the shot put and Anderson was the runner-up. Anderson took third and Hall was fourth in the discus. That adds up to 28 points.

Bynes surely set the pace in the jumps again, but he got help from classmates who joined the team this spring. Justus Alcorn did his share by placing second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. And, both Dawson Dunbar and Collin Brennan pitched in. Dunbar earned two points with his fifth place in the long jump and Brennan added 1.5 by tying for fifth and sixth in the high jump.

“Not only are our ‘veteran’ performers, the guys who also were with us last year, doing a great job again, but the new additions who came out for the first time this spring are also contributing,” Coach Hoffman noted. “Their points allowed us to win this meet.”

While the Sidney boys won all three of the relays again, the Cardinals were second in both the 4x100 and 4x400 races and were third in the 4x800 baton exchange. Quinn Bailey and Swallow ran on both of the runner-up quartets. Bynes and Provance were members of the 4x100 entry while Cullers and Reece were on the 4x400 team.

The 4x800 unit was made up of Ryan, Sloan, Brady Daniels and Zander Rust.

The Chadron girls also had a good showing at Mitchell, scoring a season-high 76 points, while placing second to Sidney with its 99.

As usual, senior Tatum Bailey was among the Cardinals’ leaders. She placed in four events, winning the triple jump at 34-11, taking second in the high hurdles, third in the 400, which she was running for the first time in her career, and fourth in the long jump.

The Lady Cardinals got another first in the 1600 from sophomore Kyndall Carnahan, who also was third in the 800.

Chadron also put together the winning 4x800 relay team that was comprised of Makinley and Micaiah Fuller, Jazzy Munyiri and Grace Pyle. The Lady Cards also crossed the finish line first in the 4x400 relay, but were disqualified for allegedly cutting off an opponent.

Munyiri and Pyle placed in the high jump. Freshman Averille Sager placed in both hurdles, and Maci Rutledge placed in the lows. Also earning points for the Lady Cards were Demi Ferguson in the 800 and Sophia Wess in the discus.

Gordon-Rushville, Crawford and Sioux County all had at least one event winner. Mustangs’ sophomore McKinley Grover won both the shot put and the discus, Crawford’s Kylah Vogel won the 300 hurdles and Sioux County’s Skylar Edmond was the 400 leader for the third time in three outings this spring.

Edmond also led off the first place 4x400 relay that included Britney and Kailey Klein and Hannah Krein. In addition, Kailey Klein was the runner-up in the low hurdles to go with a fourth in the high jump.

Other red ribbon winners included Gordon-Rushville’s Haley Johnson in the 800 and Tyrah American Horse in the 1600 along with Paityn Homan of Crawford in the 3200. Dalli Anders was third in both of the short sprints.

Several of the teams that competed at Mitchell are planning to enter the Alliance Invitational Meet on Thursday.

Girls’ Team Scores—1, Sidney, 99; 2, Chadron, 76; 3, Gering, 67.5; 4, Mitchell, 49; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 48; 6, Crawford, 45; 7, Sioux County, 41; 8, Bayard, 30; 9, Morrill, 24; 10, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 15; 11, Bridgeport, 11.5; 12, Hemingford, 7.

100—1, Alissa Morales, Ger, 13.37; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.57.

200—1, Gabby Fortner, Sid, 27.33; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 28.05; 4, Liz Mayer, Hem, 28.08.

400—1, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:03.05; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 1:04.62; 4, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 1:04.91; 6, Micaiah Fuller, 1:05.02.

800—1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:31.09; 2, Haley Johnson, Gor-Rush, 2:32.35; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:34.55; 4, Britney Kline, SC, 2:36.66; 5, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 2:40.12; 6, Kiara Brennan, Craw, 2:42.49.

1600—1, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:49.10; 2, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 5:49.51; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 6:11.06; 6, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 6:15.09.

3200—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 12:06.61; 2, Paityn Homan, Craw, 13:19.29; 4, Madison Peterson, G-R, 13:50.56; 6, Rylie Barker, G-R, 14:00.16.

100 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15.96; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 16.09; 4, Averielle Sager, Chad, 17.73.

300 hurdles—1, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 49.80; 2, Kailey Klein, SC, 51.88; 3, Averielle Sager, Chad, 51.97; 5, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 52.45.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 52.43.

4x400 relay—1, Sioux County (Skyler Edmund, Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, Kailey, Klein), 4:22.87; 3, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Madison Swanson, Kiera Brennan), 4:31.24.

4x800 relay—1, Chadron (Makinley Fuller, Jazzy Munyiri. Micaiah Fuller, Grace Pyle), 10:30.45; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 10:54.09.

Shot put—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 33-11; 4, Hannah Wasserburger, Craw, 31-6; 6, Sophia Wess, Chad, 30-7 ½.

Discus—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 117-11; 5, Isabell Gomez, Hem, 86-10.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 16-11 ½; 4, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 15-6 ½; 5, Skylar Edmund, SC, 15- ¾.

Triple jump—1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 34-11.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-5; 3, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-9; 4, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-9; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-7; 6, Hannah Krein, SC, 4-7.

Pole vault—1, Rheagan Stanley, Sid, 8-6.

Boys’ Team Scores—1, Chadron, 154.5; 2, Sidney, 154; 3, Gering, 51; 4, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 48; 5, Mitchell, 45.5; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 25; 7, Bridgeport, 20; 8, Bayard, 15; 9, Morrill, 9; 10, Hemingford, 3, 11, Crawford, 2.

100—1, Luke Holly, Sid, 11.28; 5, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 11.76.

200—1, Kyland Fuller, L-FL, 23.00; 6, Xander Provance, Chad, 24.35.

400—1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 50.21; 3, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 52.15.

800—1, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 2:04.12; 5, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:17.29.

1600—1, Cameron Brauer, Sid, 4:42.95; 3, Carter Ryan 4:55.69.

3200—1, Nathan Seiler, Ger, 11:14.04; 4, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:56.31; 5, Zane Hinman, Hem, 12:11.18; 6, Boady Hunter, Hem, 12:15.11.

110 high hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15.69; 2, Xander Provance, Chad, 15.73; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 15.88; 4, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 15.97.

300 intermediate hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 41.42; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 41.82; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 42.54; 4, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 43.36.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 44.17; 2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Chayton Bynes), 45.20; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 45.77.

4x400 relay—1, Sidney, 3:33.78; 2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece, Malichi Swallow), 3:34.69; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 3:50.85.

4x800 relay—1, Sidney, 8:20.98; 3, Chadron (Brady Daniels, Gavin Sloan, Carter Ryan, Zander Rust), 9:17.95 4, Gordon-Rushville, 9:47.64.

Shot put—1, Cody Hall, Chad, 46-10 ½; 2, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 44-9 ½.

Discus—1, Jeremiah Cooley, Mit, 130-7; 3, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 117-9; 4, Cody Hall, Chad., 117-7.

Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 21-0; 3, Justus Alcorn, Chad, 19-1 ¼; 5, Dawson Dunbar, 18-6.

Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 44-0; 2, Justus Alcorn, Chad, 40-6.

High jump—1, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-1; 2, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 6-1; 5-6 tie, Collin Brennan, Chad, 5-7.

Pole vault—1, Bryce Hodsden, Mit, 12-7.

