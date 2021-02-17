Chadron boys win twice by contrasting margins

Things were much closer at Hot Springs. Led by Justus Alcorn’s eight points, the Cardinals led 13-12 after the first quarter and stretched the margin to 30-23 at halftime after Brennan tallied seven points and Chima six on a pair of 3-pointers in the second frame.

Hot Springs hit three treys and outscored the visitors 13-9 in the third quarter to make the score 39-36 entering the final period.

The Bison took a pair of one-point leads in the fourth, but the Cardinals tied the count at 48 on a free throw by Brennan with 1:22 to play and then added the three points down the stretch and held the Bison scoreless for the victory.

Alcorn, who had scored in double figures in each of the Cardinals’ first 18 games, had just five points at Valentine where his offense wasn’t needed, but answered the call at Hot Springs by making nine of 11 field goal shots to go with four free throws and finishing with a career-high 22 points. He also grabbed 20 rebounds in the two games, 11 at Valentine and nine at Hot Springs.

Chima shot well in both games, going six of 11, including three of six from behind the arc at Valentine, and was five of eight at Hot Springs, where all five of his baskets were treys for 15 points. Brennan contributed 10 points.