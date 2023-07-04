As everyone in northwest Nebraska should know by now, Chadron High School boys dominated the hurdles the past two years.

During both the 2022 and 2023 track and field seasons when Chadron High has competed, no one except a Cardinal won a 110-meter high hurdle race. That includes the state meets, where Xander Provance was the Class B gold medalist both years and also was the all-class gold medalist in 2022 and was third this past May.

Altogether, the Red Birds won 18 consecutive firsts in the highs the last two springs. Provance won 12 of those races and classmate Rhett Cullers the remaining six.

The Cardinals also were mighty hard to beat in the 300 intermediate hurdles those two years. It happened just once during the regular season. That was early in the 2022 schedule at Ogallala, where the homestanding Indians’ Cameron Zink was the winner and the Cards’ Malachi Swallow was the runner-up.

Otherwise, through the Class B-6 District Meet, Swallow won the 300 hurdles five times and Cullers the remaining three when both were juniors in 2022. This past spring, Swallow won six of the seven regular-season intermediate hurdle races he entered. The only time he didn’t win was at the Cardinals’ Twilight Meet, where Cullers was the winner.

In addition, Swallow placed third in the Class B 300s and fifth in the all-class standings at the state meet in 2022 in 39.57 seconds and was fourth in B as well as in the all-class standings this year, when he claimed the school record with a time of 38.01 seconds.

Cullers placed in both the Class B hurdles at state this spring, when he was sixth in the 300 race and fourth in the highs. All six times when Swallow won the intermediates, Cullers was the runner-up.

Cullers was named the Outstanding Male Athlete at the Best of the West Meet in 2023 after winning the high hurdles in 14.63 seconds and placing second to Swallow in the 300s by one one-hundredths of the second.

In 2022, the Cardinals had a fourth excellent hurdler. That was senior Garrett Reece. He never won a first in either the highs or the intermediates, but in 11 of the 16 races he entered that season, no one other than a teammate—Provance, Cullers or Swallow—beat him. Generally, Reece was breathing down the necks of his fellow Cardinals at the finish line.

Taking the dialogue further, Chadron High has had lots of excellent hurdlers through the years. Prior to the recent onslaught, 13 Cardinals placed in the hurdles at state 23 times dating back 68 years to 1955, when Tom Blundell won the lows to become the Cards’ first state meet champion and also was fifth in the highs.

Following is a summary of these athletes’ achievements. Most of them also excelled in other sports.

Information about the previous placewinners follows:

Chadron High’s hurdles leaders

110 hurdles—1, Allen Osborn, 14.13, 2008; 2, Xander Provance, 14.17, 2023; 3, Ben Smith, 14.4, 1997; 4, Xander Provance, 14.44, 2022; 5, Ben Roberts, 14.45, 1965; 6. Rhett Cullers, 14,54, 2023; 7, Allen Osborn, 14.6, 2007; 8, Ben Smith, 14.8, 1996, and Michael Wahlstrom, 14.8, 1999.

` 300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, 38.01, 2023; 2, Rhett Cullers, 39.12; 2023; 3. Ben Smith, 39.1, 1997; 4, Micah Smith, 39.3, 2003; 5, Malachi Swallow, 39.57, 2022; 6, Allen Osborn, 39.6, 2008; 7, Jarod Moeller, 39.5, 1995; 8, Ben Smith, 39.65, 1996.