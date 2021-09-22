Chadron cross country girls win at Alliance

Junior Makinley Fuller won the individual title by more than 10 seconds while leading the Chadron High girls to victory at the Alliance Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Although she’s always placed high, it was her first career triumph.
Teammates Grace Pyle, who was sixth, and Emma Witte, who was 10th, also earned medals as the Lady Cardinals took top honors with just 24 points, well ahead of Gering (41) and Scottsbluff (49). Leila Tewahade was the Cards’ fourth runner, 14th among the 52 runners.
Coach Willie Uhing called the Cardinals performances “solid,” and commended the top six runners on both of his teams.
Fuller’s winning time was 21:19.8. Gering senior Shailee Pattton was the runner-up at 21:30.8, followed by Axi Benish of Leyton at 21:32.4 and Gering’s Jadyn Scott at 21:55. Pyle’s time was 22:01.8, Witte completed the 5K journey in 22:16.7 and Tewahade in 22:53.3. Aliyah Mills was the Cards’ next highest finisher, 22nd in 23:43.3 while supplying solid depth.
Paityn Homan, who transferred from Morrill to Crawford for her senior year, was eighth in 22:06.5.
The Chadron girls won the junior varsity race with 21 points, six ahead of Sidney. Kailee Webster placed third in 24:39.9. The JV race was won by Madison Seiler of Gering, last year’s Class B state champion, in 21:06.3. Evidently she has pretty well recovered from the knee injury she sustained while playing softball this summer.
Led by a pair of sophomores, Hans Bastron in 17:29.8 and James Adams in 18:13.7, Scottsbluff took the boys’ title at Alliance with 14 points. Two more Bearcats were fifth and sixth. Between them were Gering’s Nathan Seiler, a freshman, in 18:16.1 and Eli Marez, a junior, in 18:35.8.
Chadron got a boost when senior Carter Ryan placed seventh in 18:52.1. He was followed by sophomore Chayse Swinney, 14th in 19:35.4, and junior Gavin Sloan, 15th in 19:44.1. Senior Garrett Reece was 23rd at 20:17.7. Zander Rust was a close 26th in 20:39.9
The Cardinals are to run again Thursday at Ogallala, followed by a meet at Scottsbluff on Oct. 1.