Chadron cross country girls win at Alliance

Junior Makinley Fuller won the individual title by more than 10 seconds while leading the Chadron High girls to victory at the Alliance Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Although she’s always placed high, it was her first career triumph.

Teammates Grace Pyle, who was sixth, and Emma Witte, who was 10th, also earned medals as the Lady Cardinals took top honors with just 24 points, well ahead of Gering (41) and Scottsbluff (49). Leila Tewahade was the Cards’ fourth runner, 14th among the 52 runners.

Coach Willie Uhing called the Cardinals performances “solid,” and commended the top six runners on both of his teams.

Fuller’s winning time was 21:19.8. Gering senior Shailee Pattton was the runner-up at 21:30.8, followed by Axi Benish of Leyton at 21:32.4 and Gering’s Jadyn Scott at 21:55. Pyle’s time was 22:01.8, Witte completed the 5K journey in 22:16.7 and Tewahade in 22:53.3. Aliyah Mills was the Cards’ next highest finisher, 22nd in 23:43.3 while supplying solid depth.

Paityn Homan, who transferred from Morrill to Crawford for her senior year, was eighth in 22:06.5.