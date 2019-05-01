The Chadron Cardinals golfers managed just fifth place at their home meet Thursday, but the Cardinals’ Blake Olson provided the highlight of the day for the team as he had his best outing of the season shooting 44-42-86 to earn seventh place and medal for the first time ever.
“I’m super happy with how Blake played,” Chadron Head Coach C.J. Bach said. “He was very consistent all day long. This was his first medal; he missed out on a couple of playoff holes last year and he finally got one under his belt.”
Olson tied with teammate Trevor Berry who shot 43-43-86 at the meet, but Olson edged Berry in the tiebreaker.
Olson said he felt good during the meet.
“I was hitting shots well,” he said. “Had some a few rough ones here and there, but overall it went pretty good.”
Olson said it felt good to be on his home course, but that it was only the second or third time they’d played there this season.
As a team the Cardinals shot 392, one stroke better than Mitchell in sixth, but over 20 strokes over Gering which took fourth with a score of 370. Alliance won the meet after shooting 338, 22 strokes better than second place Sidney.
Alliance Bulldog Crayten Cyza took first place with a 79 and teammate Jaren Matulka was second at 81. The Bulldog’ Caeson Clark was fourth with 85.
Coach Bach said overall he thought the Cardinals’ performance wasn’t too bad.
“There were some good holes out there and there were a couple of holes where we fell apart,” he said. “That led to some higher scores for our individuals.”
Behind Olson and Berry was Jacksyn Behrends who shot 51-53-104, Zach Collins who went 59-57-116, and Shawn Schremmer with 54-62-116.
Crawford also attended the meet but had just four golfers. The Rams were led by London Gillam who shot 56-60-116. Teammate Travon Bass shot 62-57-119, Lane Frahm went 63-64-126 and Haeden Olson shot 73-84-157.
The Rams were scheduled to host the Panhandle Conference Tuesday, but the meet was postponed due to weather concerns. The group will travel to Bayard, Thursday.
Chadron’s next meet will be at Monument Shadows in Gering, Thursday.