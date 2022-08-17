CHADRON FNB-0 SENIORS HITTING STATISTICS, 2022

Player; ; AB; R; H; 1b; 2b; 3b; W; SO; HBP; RBI; Slug; OB%; Ave.
Caden Buskirk; ; 48; 14; 19; 17; 2; 0; 1; 10; 5; 14; .438; .455; .396
Cody Hall; ; 52; 11; 19; 8; 8; 3; 5; 15; 5; 12; .635; .468; .365
Garrett Reece; ; 39; 14; 14; 14; 0; 0; 8; 13; 8; 1; .359; .545; .359
Dawson Dunbar; ; 60; 18; 19; 13; 3; 3; 7; 11; 3; 9; .467; .414; .317
Broc Berry; ; 60; 15; 18; 15; 2; 0; 12; 12; 0; 11; .383; .417; .300
Seth Gaswick; ; 57; 16; 17; 12; 2; 3; 2; 6; 1; 11; .439; .333; .298
Noah Brown; ; 59; 10; 17; 15; 2; 0; 10; 14; 0; 6; .322; .391; .288
Drew Milburn; ; 14; 6; 4; 4; 0; 0; 3; 5; 2; 6; .286; .474; .286
People are also reading…
Kobe Bissonette; ; 53; 11; 15; 12; 2; 1; 3; 11; 0; 4; .358; .321; .283
Ryan Vahrenkamp; ; 47; 8; 13; 11; 2; 0; 3; 18; 6; 7; .319; .393; .277
Quinn Bailey; ; 33; 8; 9; 6; 2; 1; 7; 9; 2; 8; .394; .400; .273
Jordan Bissonette; ; 72; 8; 18; 14; 3; 1; 5; 10; 0; 10; .319; .299; .250
Dalton Stewart; ; 25; 11; 6; 4; 1; 1; 5; 6; 1; 6; .360; .387; .240
Others; ; 95; 5; 11; 10; 1; 0; 6; 37; 2; 3; -----; -----; -----
Totals; ; 714; 155; 199; 155; 30; 13; 77; 177; 33; 109; .361; .375; .279