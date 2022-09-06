Chadron, Gering play remarkable football game

It was a game almost like none other—filled with huge plays and long touchdowns.

The homestanding Chadron Cardinals won 41-20, but the Gering Bulldogs were competitive and also came up with some spectacular plays—particularly kickoff returns.

If it had been given, Chadron senior Malachi Swallow would have gotten the star of the game award. His accolades included romping 85 yards on two jet-sweep plays, which greatly resemble the end-arounds from an earlier era.

But Gering added to the excitement by returning both of the ensuing kickoffs for touchdowns. The first time, Tanner Gartner raced 93 yards and the next time Creighton Beals went 87 yards to the opposite end zones.

Chadron fans were still celebrating Swallow’s spectacular jaunts and had hardly gotten sat down again, when they saw Gering Bulldogs racing down the west sidelines at Cardinal Field for touchdowns.

Chadron Coach Mike Lecher wasn’t talkative after the game, just remarking, “That game was really something.”

Besides his two 85-yard sprints, Swallow also caught a 32-yard pass from quarterback Broc Berry for a touchdown on the last play of the first half. It put the Cardinals ahead 21-7 after Seth Gaswick booted the extra point. In addition, Swallow intercepted a pass late in the third quarter.

Gaswick had opened the scoring by slicing through the middle of the line for a 33-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game to cap a 65-yard drive. He also kicked the PAT.

There was no more scoring until 1:31 remained before halftime when Swallow, who developed into one of Nebraska’s best intermediate hurdlers last spring, broke loose for his first 85-yard sprint.

Gering’s Gartner returned the kickoff 93 yards in the other direction for the Bulldogs’ first TD. Two huge plays had been posted back-to-back. It was a football fan’s dream.

Lots more fireworks followed. Chadron’s first pass after it had returned the kickoff for 20 yards was intercepted by cornerback Jackson Harringer’s diving catch. On the next play after a 15-yard pass interference penalty was called against the Cardinals, Chadron linebacker Gage Wild grabbed a tipped pass thrown by Gering quarterback Jackson Howard.

That gave the Cards possession on the Gering 34 with less than a minute remaining on the clock. Berry, Chadron’s quarterback, quickly completed passes of 17 and eight yards to Xander Provance, threw an incompletion, then hit tailback Quinn Bailey on a nine-yard toss before connecting with Swallow, who made a nifty catch in the end zone for a 32-yard TD. Gaswick’s extra point made it 21-7 at halftime.

Another interception, this one by Bailey, gave Chadron possession at the Gering 17 midway in the third quarter. The Cardinals scored in 11 pretty much flawless plays. The first was a 16-yard pass to Swallow. Three consecutive handoffs to Bailey netted 40 yards and he also went the final five for the touchdown with 2:20 left in the period. Provance also had two catches for 15 yards in the drive.

Gering also put together an imposing drive to open the fourth. It was sparked by a 25-yard reception by Gartner and was cashed in by three consecutive runs by a new quarterback—Kaden Bohnsack, the Bulldogs’ 6-foor-3, 235-pound tight end the first three quarters of the game.

Bohnsack’s most impressive jaunt was along the east sideline. It saw him bowl over a couple of would-be tacklers and hurtle another for a 22-yard gain. He then went six and three yards to the end zone with 4:16 still on the clock and the score 28-14.

The Cardinals were penalized for holding on the first play Gering kicked off to them. Two plays later, Swallow broke loose on his second 85-yard touchdown romp. The next thing the fans knew, Beals, just a sophomore, was headed in the other direction with his 87-yard-yard kickoff return. Gering had instantly answered both of Swallow’s improbable gallops.

The Bulldogs tried an on-side kick when they kicked off. The Cardinals claimed the ball, and three plays later, Berry and Swallow connected on a 33-yard pass play. Bailey went the final seven yards to the end zone on the next play to make the final score 41-20, after Gaswick tacked on the extra point.

The Cards finished with 521 total net yards, 340 of them rushing and 181 passing on Berry’s 14 of 18 performance. Gering had 211 yards in offense—108 rushing and 103 passing while competing five of 15 tosses.

Bolstered by his two 85-yard jaunts, Swallow rushed eight times for 203 yards, becoming the 13th Chadron ball carrier on record to run for more than 200 yards in a game. It’s doubtful that any of the predecessors averaged 25.4 yards a carry. He also was the game’s leading receiver with four catches for 74 yards. Provance had five for 69.

Besides his interception, Wild led the Cards in tackles with 15, 11 of them assisted.

Ger. Chad.

First Downs 9 25

Total Net Yards 211 521

Rushes, Yards 31-108 35-340

Passing Yards 103 181

Return Yards 228 47

Passing 5-14-3 14-18-1

Punts, Ave. 4-42.0 2-40.0

Fumbles, lost 0-0 3-1

Penalties 5-40 9-93

Gering 0 7 0 13 ----20

Chadron 7 14 7 13 ----41

Chadron—Seth Gaswick 33 run (Gaswick kick)

Chadron—Malachi Swallow 85 run (Gaswick kick)

Gering—Tanner Gartner kickoff return (Ethan Prokop kick)

Chadron—Swallow 32 pass from Broc Berry (Gaswick kick)-

Chadron—Quinn Bailey 5 run (Gaswick kick)

Gering—Kaden Bohnsack 3 run (Prokop kick)

Chadron—Swallow 85 run (kick failed)

Gering—Creighton Beals 87 kickoff return (kick failed)

Chadron—Bailey 7 run (Gaswick kick)

Rushing: Ger—Kaden Bohnsack 9-43, Creighton Beals 6-26, Tanner Gartner 11-22, Jackson Howard 3-7, Grady Robbins 1-6, Bo Gable 1-4. Chad—Malachi Swallow 8-203, Quinn Bailey 18-88, Seth Gaswick 1-32, Broc Berry 5-8, Xander Provance 2-8.

Passing: Ger—Jackson Howard, 3-11-3, 61 yards, 0 TDs; Kaden Bohnsack, 2-3-0, 42 yards, 0 TDs. Chad—Broc Berry, 14-18-1, 181 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Ger—Kaden Bohnsack 2-54, Mitch Moravec 3-49. Chad—Malachi Swallow 4-74, Xander Provance 5-69, Quinn Bailey 4-31, Seth Gaswick 1-7.

Tackles: Chad—Gage Wild 4 unass, 11 assisted, 15; Seth Gaswick, 3-4, 7; Blake Rhembrandt 1-4, 5; Jon Fintel, 0-6, 6; Xander Provance, 0-5, 5.