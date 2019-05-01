For the first time in their history within the conference, the Chadron Cardinals’ girls’ track and field team won the Western Conference Championship, Saturday, in Alliance.
“By the time the 4x(100) and 4x(400) rolled around we kinda had it won and were pretty excited,” Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “I know the girls were very excited, very proud of how they performed.”
Hoffman said neither she nor the girls were aware the boys or girls had never won a Western Conference Championship until reading an article, written by local journalist Con Marshall, which previewed the meet.
“That was a big motivator for the girls because they wanted to do something for the first time and they knew they had a good chance,” Hoffman said.
“A lot of girls stepped up,” Hoffman said, “whether it was placing in sixth going in ninth - it wasn’t just the girls who won or got second - it was everybody who contributed and that’s what you like to see with the team.”
On their way to victory the Cardinals’ girls placed an athlete in the top three of 13 of 17 events and had seven winners.
The win was the girls’ second team win of the week after they placed first in team scoring at the Best in the West Classic, in Scottsbluff, Tuesday, April 23.
Chadron freshman Olivia Reed earned first place in both the 200 and 400 meter races with a time of 27.17 seconds in the 200 and 62.52 seconds in the 400. The freshman was also a member of the Cardinals’ winning 4x400 relay team along with junior Allie Ferguson, and fellow freshman Leila Tewahade and Jacey Garrett.
Reed, Ferguson, and Garrett also finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 400 meters; and Tewahade took first place in the 800.
Chadron’s other relay teams also did well at the meet. In addition to the win in the 4x400, Garrett and Ferguson, along with Malia Burwell and Savanna Sayaloune won the 4x100.
The Cardinal girls’ 4x800 team of Mackenzie Butts, Jadyn Cady, Paige Denke and Raena Webster were second in the event behind a Sidney team that finished just over 17 seconds faster.
Hoffman said she believed some of the relay teams have a good chance of going to State, so coaching staff are continuing to make adjustments to ensure they have adequate alternates and the best teams possible.
Earlier in the season, Tewahade had been added to the 4x800 which dropped the group’s time, but it may be unlikely the freshman will be reinserted to help the group.
“With her in there it makes a big difference,” Hoffman said, “but she might be loaded up on events at Districts so I’m not sure what we’re going to do with the 4x(800). This year might be one of those years where we can’t quite get over the hump. But I think in the next couple of years we’re going to be one of the top 4x800 teams in the area.”
Competing in the 300 meter hurdles, Ferguson earned second place with a personal best time of 48.88 seconds. Fellow hurdler Dawn Dunbar, a junior, also earned second place with a personal record, running the 100 meter hurdles in 16.87 seconds.
The 4x100 team’s Sayaloune was another of the Chadron girls to earn second place in the track events. She finished the 100 meter race in 13.22 seconds, behind Mitchell senior Bethany Sterkel who finished in 13 seconds.
Chadron 4x800 member Butts also had a second place finish in the 3200 meters and was fourth in the 1600 meters.
In the high jump, Tatum Bailey, another Chadron freshman, was the winner. Both she and Reed cleared 5 feet, 1 inch, but Bailey came away with the win. It was Bailey’s third first-place finish in the event in six meets this season. She has now hit the 5-01 mark twice and cleared a personal best 5-04 which earned her second place at the Best in the West Classic in Scottsbluff, earlier in the week.
Elsewhere in the field events, girls’ senior True Thorne was once again first in the discus with a throw of 118 feet, 2 inches; and second in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 10.5 inches.
Chadron thrower's coach Clete Budler says he and Thorne recently went through this season's results and Thorne knows she'll have to battle at Districts.
Budler says Thorne currently sits in third place in the discus with stiff competition in the district.
"True is in a great spot as far as her progression through the year," Budler said in and email. "The start was slow due to the weather and minimized practice time. Her weekly distance is tracking just about the same as last year, but I feel like she is more consistent during her weeks of practice."
The Chadron boys were led by senior Jake Lemmon who set a personal record of 23.13 seconds to earn second place in the 200 meters.
Lemmon was also on the Chadron boys’ 4x100 relay team that took third place at the meet. Other members of the group were fellow senior Dom Nobiling, sophomore Aiden Vaughn and junior Curtiss Bruhn. The team had a time of 46.17 seconds in the event.
Nobiling was third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.04 seconds. The senior has qualified for State in the event the past two years but will need to see his times drop into the 15s to make it back. Nobiling’s time of 15.94 seconds at the Chadron Twilight Meet, April 18, was his only finish below sixteen seconds this season, but he does have a history of his fastest times coming near the end of the season.
In the boys’ field events, senior Clark Riesen took second in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 5.5 inches.
Hoffman doesn’t have many concerns as the team approaches District competition in Ogalalla, Thursday, May 9, but one is the health of sophomore Emily Beye.
“Emily Beye is a little dinged up right now,” Hoffman said, “she has a strained quad. She’s a huge part of our girls’ 4x(100) team. She’s one of the top sprinters in the (100 meters) and (200 meters). We hope she can get healed up and if it means holding her out of a meet just to get healed up for Districts we’ll have to do it. But we want her healthy and we want her to be healthy for Districts and for State.”
This Friday the team competes in Bayard, the final meet before Districts.
Results of the meet follow:
Girls team results
1, Chadron, 146. 2, Sidney, 108. 3, Scottsbluff, 74.5. 4, Alliance, 67. 5, Gering, 66. 6, Mitchell, 62.5.
Girls individual results
100 meters — 1, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 13.00. 2, Savanna Sayaloune, Chadron, 13.22. 3, Logan Holly, Sidney, 13.26. 4, Nikki Haller, Alliance, 13.62. 5, Josephine Amoo, Scottsbluff, 13.69. 6, Katherine Reisig, Scottsbluff, 13.71.
200 — 1, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 27.17. 2, Payton Weber, Alliance, 27.87. 3, Aubry Krentz, Scottsbluff, 28.27. 4, Logan Holly, Sidney, 28.91. 5, Dianna Kollars, Alliance, 28.92. 6, Nikki Haller, Alliance, 29.05.
400 — 1, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 1:02.52. 2, Allie Ferguson, Chadron, 1:03.74. 3, Jacey Garrett, Chadron, 1:05.54. 4, Hannah Weare, ALliance, 1:06.41. 5, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 1:06.59. 6, Riley Lawrence, Alliance, 1:06.67.
800 — 1, Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 2:31.78. 2, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 2:34.35. 3, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 2:37.57. 4, Shailee Patton, Gering, 2:38.11. 5, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 2:45.39. 6, Lilly Wagner, Alliance, 2:46.95.
1,600 — 1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 5:50.69. 2, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 5:53.29. 3, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 6:11.01. 4, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 6:11.63. 5, Kimberly Gutierrez, Sidney, 6:29.36. 6, Chesly Mendez, Sidney, 6:31.88.
3,200 — 1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 12:50.47. 2, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 13:11.15. 3, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 13:34.31. 4, Ansley Hessler, Mitchell, 14:17.69. 5, Hannah Knepper, Mitchell, 14:54.64. 6, Raena Webster, Chadron, 15:53.64.
100 hurdles — 1, Maria Avila, Gering, 16.60. 2, Dawn Dunbar, Chadron, 16.87. 3, Macala Hood, Alliance, 18.11. 4, Isabella Merlino-Butts, Sidney, 18.29. 5, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 18.58. 6, Marissa Borchard, Sidney, 18.85.
300 hurdles — 1, Maria Avila, Gering, 48.86. 2, Allie Ferguson, Chadron, 48.88. 3, Elena Guzman, Mitchell, 52.12. 4, Laykin Sperl, Alliance, 52.25. 5, Macala Hood, Alliance, 53.49. 6, Dawn Dunbar, Chadron, 53.71.
4x100 relay — 1, Chadron (Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson, Malia Burwell, Savanna Sayaloune), 52.87. 2, Scottsbluff (Victoria Bogus, Aubry Krentz, Katherine Reisig, Josephine Amoo), 53.01. 3, Alliance, 53.08. 4, Sidney, 53.89. 5, Mitchell, 54.42. 6, Sidney, 58.45.
4x400 relay — 1, Chadron (Allie Ferguson, Olivia Reed, Leila Tewahade, Jacey Garrett), 4:15.27. 2, Alliance (Amauri Browning, Payton Weber, Lillie Otto, Hannah Weare), 4:25.08. 3, Scottsbluff, 4:25.45. 4, Mitchell, 4:45.38. 5, Sidney, 4:45.64.
4x800 relay — 1, Sidney (Kimberly Gutierrez, Morgan Jaggers, Lydia Peters, Karalyn Stevens), 11:21.98. 2, Chadron (Mackenzie Butts, Jadyn Cady, Paige Denke, Raena Webster), 11:39.81. 3, Gering, 11:39.85. 4, Alliance, 11:55.52. 5, Mitchell, 13:46.89.
High jump — 1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-1. 2, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 5-1. 3, Jade Walker, Scottsbluff, 4-11. 4, Jordan Hopp, Alliance, 4-11. 5, Brinley Pszanka, Gering, 4-9. 6, Payton Jung, Sidney, 4-9.
Pole vault — 1, MJ Johnstone, Sidney, 10-6. 2, Beretta Coats, Scottsbluff, 10-6. 3, Logan Holly, Sidney, 9-6. 4, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 8-6. 5, Katie Jacobs, Mitchell, 8-0. 5, Emily Williams, Scottsbluff, 8-0.
Long jump — 1, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-0. 2, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 15-8 1/2. 3, Elli Winkler, Gering, 15-3 1/2. 4, Payton Jung, Sidney, 15-0. 5, Cloey Fries, Gering, 14-11 1/2. 6, Kaitlin Bohlman, Gering, 14-7 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Elli Winkler, Gering, 34-0. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 33-10 1/2. 3, Jade Garcia, Gering, 33-6 1/2. 4, Lillie Otto, Alliance, 33-3 1/2. 5, Cloey Fries, Gering, 32-10. 6, Payton Jung, Sidney, 32-2 1/2.
Shot put — 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 36-1 1/2. 2, True Thorne, Chadron, 35-10 1/2. 3, Kelsey Bohnsack, Gering, 34-6 3/4. 4, Jessica Cotant, Mitchell, 33-7 1/4. 5, Reagan Biesecker, Sidney, 33-2 3/4. 6, Quincy Johnson, Mitchell, 32-11 1/2.
Discus — 1, True Thorne, Chadron, 118-2. 2, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 114-0 1/2. 3, Katelyn Sylvester, Sidney, 111-6. 4, Delanie Namuth, Sidney, 105-6. 5, Kymber Shallenberger, Scottsbluff, 104-5. 6, Kelsey Bohnsack, Gering, 101-4 1/2.
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 172. 2, Scottsbluff, 107. 3, Gering, 82. 4, Alliance, 63. 5, Mitchell, 62. 6, Chadron, 30.
Boys individual results
100 meters — 1, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 11.12. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 11.17. 3, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 11.35. 4, Garrett W. Conn, Gering, 11.51. 5, Christian Balandran, Sidney, 11.54. 6, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 11.59.
200 — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 23.04. 2, Jake Lemmon, Chadron, 23.13. 3, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 23.50. 4, Cody Ferguson, Gering, 23.59. 5, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 23.64. 6, Christian Balandran, Sidney, 23.84.
400 — 1, Alec Maddox, Sidney, 53.47. 2, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 54.20. 3, Avery Wicker, Scottsbluff, 54.71. 4, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 54.83. 5, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 55.47. 6, Kaden Kindred, Alliance, 55.57.
800 — 1, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:13.26. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:14.31. 3, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 2:14.56. 4, Jaden Schumacher, Mitchell, 2:15.11. 5, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 2:16.78. 6, Dante Petersen, Sidney, 2:20.04.
1,600 — 1, Logan Moravec, Gering, 4:36.23. 2, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 4:54.53. 3, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:59.98. 4, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 5:00.14. 5, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 5:00.20. 6, Logan Andrews, Gering, 5:02.23.
3,200 — 1, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 10:30.43. 2, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 10:50.02. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 10:54.23. 4, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 10:55.67. 5, Junior Lucero, Sidney, 11:02.90. 6, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 11:26.28.
110 hurdles — 1, Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff, 15.42. 2, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 15.96. 3, Dom Nobiling, Chadron, 16.04. 4, Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, 16.16. 5, Erik Folchert, Alliance, 17.39. 6, Jackson Ceplecha, Scottsbluff, 17.66.
300 hurdles — 1, Quinton Janecek, Gering, 41.48. 2, Erik Folchert, Alliance, 44.23. 3, Connor Hartzler, Sidney, 45.04. 4, Parker Dahlberg, Alliance, 45.35. 5, Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, 45.38. 6, Trever Terrall, Sidney, 45.69.
4x100 relay — 1, Gering (Garrett W. Conn, Cody Ferguson, Riley Schanaman, Kolton Ebbers), 43.93. 2, Sidney (Alec Maddox, Christian Balandran, Eli Ahrens, Cade Lewis), 44.38. 3, Chadron, 46.17. 4, Sidney, 49.99.
4x400 relay — 1, Alliance (Eric Pollack, McClain Adamson, Devin Hughes, Mason Hiemstra), 3:29.52. 2, Gering (Logan Moravec, Quinton Janecek, Brett Pszanka, Cody Ferguson), 3:33.06. 3, Scottsbluff, 3:35.65. 4, Sidney, 3:35.85. 5, Mitchell, 3:49.67. 6, Sidney, 4:08.92.
4x800 relay — 1, Gering (Brett Pszanka, Logan Andrews, Logan Moravec, Peyton Seiler), 8:38.85. 2, Sidney (Collin Brauer, Cameron Brauer, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Daniel Bashtovoi), 8:44.78. 3, Alliance, 9:12.38. 4, Sidney, 9:23.79. 5, Scottsbluff, 9:54.65. 6, Mitchell, 10:13.50.
High jump — 1, James Bruner, Scottsbluff, 6-3. 2, Kolton Ebbers, Gering, 6-1. 3, Francisco Barrios, Mitchell, 5-7. 4, Tre Canas, Sidney, 5-5. 5, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 5-5. 6, Trent Davis, Gering, 5-1.
Pole vault — 1, Perris Magdaleno, Scottsbluff, 13-0. 2, Kevin Price, Scottsbluff, 12-6. 3, Max Palomo, Mitchell, 12-6. 3, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 12-6. 5, Brady Robb, Sidney, 12-0. 6, Keegan Grant, Alliance, 11-6.
Long jump — 1, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 20-9 1/2. 2, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 20-0. 3, Garrett W. Conn, Gering, 19-4. 4, James Bruner, Scottsbluff, 19-3 1/2. 5, Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff, 18-11. 6, Jake Lemmon, Chadron, 18-10.
Triple jump — 1, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 42-1 1/2. 2, Clark Riesen, Chadron, 39-5 1/2. 3, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 39-5. 4, Brody Blome, Mitchell, 38-7 1/2. 5, Kellen Muhr, Alliance, 37-7. 6, Curtiss Bruhn, Chadron, 37-4 1/2.
Shot put — 1, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 47-11 1/2. 2, Lane Hughes, Sidney, 44-9 1/2. 3, Garrett M. Conn, Gering, 42-6 3/4. 4, Mario Garza, Alliance, 41-7. 5, Max Closson, Gering, 41-4 3/4. 6, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 41-0 1/4.
Discus — 1, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 166-7 1/2. 2, Christian Lecher, Sidney, 144-2. 3, Arik Doty, Sidney, 141-1 1/2. 4, Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell, 137-6 1/2. 5, Zach Pettit, Sidney, 122-8. 6, Nolan Stoll, Sidney, 117-1.