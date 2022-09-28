Chadron girls are runner-up at Ogallala Meet

After winning the team title at its own home meet and at Alliance the previous two weekends, the Chadron High School girls’ cross country team was the runner-up at the Ogallala Meet on Friday, Sept. 22. The competition was stiff and nearly all the runners, both girls and boys, posted their season-best times.

A dozen girls’ teams were entered. McCook won the girls’ title with 39 points. Chadron was next with 47, Gering was third with 49, followed by Ogallala 78 and Sidney 89.

Just five points separated the top four teams a year ago. Sidney was the 2021 winner with 48 points, the Cardinals were second with 50, McCook third with 52 and Ogallala fourth with 53.

This year, McCook entries finished 4th, 10th, 11th and 14th, while Chadron’s leaders were Micaiah Fuller 7th, Makinley Fuller 12th, Jentsyn Fuller 13th, Emma Witte 15th and Grace Pyle 16th.

All the Lady Cardinals posted their best times of the season.

The overall winner was Gering senior Madison Seiler in 18:27.57, 19 seconds ahead of Ogallala’s Lindee Henning, whose mark was 18:46.22. Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary was third in 19:52.19 and McCook’s Sammy Rodewald fourth in 19:52.47.

Even though she went on to win her second straight Class B state championship a month later, Seiler was still on the disabled list when the Ogallala Meet took place a year ago Sept. 23.

Henning was the 2021 gold medalist on her home course, followed by Rodewald second and Tanquary third. All three ran the 5K course faster this year. Henning’s winning time last year was 19:14, Rodewald’s was 19.48 and Tanquary’s was 19:59.

Chadron Coach Willie Uhing said his girls’ team “crushed it.”

Gothenburg, which also showed that it has a tough football team Friday by nipping Chadron 35-28, definitely proved it has an outstanding boys’ cross country team at the Ogallala Meet. Although Swedes did not win the individual gold or silver medals, they claimed the next four places while accumulating just 14 points to run away with the title.

Gering, which swept the top five places at the Chadron Meet and took six of the top seven at Alliance, was second at Ogallala with 40 points, three fewer than North Platte St. Pat’s, which was third.

The individual winner was sophomore Mason McGreer of Perkins County High at Grant in 16:26.44, about a half second ahead of junior Jarrett Miles of North Platte St. Pat’s. Four Gothenburg runners were next.

Chadron’s top individual was senior Gavin Sloan, who was 33rd among the 97 entries in 18:31.32, his best time of the year by 30 seconds.

The next three Cardinals finished close together. Caden Galbraith was 53rd, Collin Dailey 55th and Zander Rust 61st.

Chadron’s next cross country outing will be at Scottsbluff on Friday.

Girls’ Team Scores—1, McCook, 39; 2, Chadron, 47; 3, Gering, 49; 4, Ogallala, 78; 5, Sidney, 89; 6, Cozad, 89; 7, Broken Bow, 110; 8, North Platte St. Pat’s, 152; 9, Sutherland, 157; 10, Chase County, 183; 11, Sandhills Valley, 195; 12, Maxwell, 208.

Girls’ Top 6 and Chadron placings—1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:27.57; 2, Lindee Hennng, Ogallala, 18:46.22; 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 18:52.19; 4, Sammy Rodewald, McCook, 19:52.47; 5, Braelyn Gifford, North Platte SP, 19:52.85; 6, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:30.62; 7, Micaiah Fuller, 20:39.18; 12, Makinley Fuller, 21:23.05; 13, Jentsyn Fuller, 21:23.36; 15, Emma Witte, 21:46.60; 16, Grace Pyle, 21:52.01; 27, Aspen Graves, 22:34.00. (79 participants).

Boys’ Team Scores—1, Gothenburg, 14; 2, Gering, 40; 3, North Platte St. Pat’s, 43; 4, Broken Bow, 83; 5, Sandhills Valley, 129; 6, McCook, 149; 7, Chase County, 150; 8, Cozad, 161; 9, Ogallala, 167; 10, Hershey, 183; 11, Sidney, 190; 12, Chadron, 198; 13, Garden County, 206; 14, Alliance, 217; 15, Paxton, 234; 16, Kimball, 291.

Boys’ top 6 and Chadron placings—1, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 16:27.44; 2, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 16:27.75; 3, Parker Graves, Goth, 16:69.57; 4, Ethan Olson, Goth, 16:59.57; 5, Nathan Sager, Goth, 17:04.94; 6, Yahriel Gaeta, Goth, 17:06.12; 33, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 18:31.32; 53, Caden Galbraith, 19:10.56; 55, Collin Dailey, 19:11.67; 61, Zander Rust, 19:41.88; 86, Blake Hinman, 21:38.94; 93, Ben Fisher, 22:13.71. (97 participants).