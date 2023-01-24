Chadron girls beat Gering, drop game at Gordon

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team was able to avenge its early-season loss to Gering, but was edged by Gordon-Rushville for the second time this season during action on the road last weekend.

The Cardinals led all the way during its 50-31 victory over Gering on Friday night, but Gordon-Rushville outscored them 15-9 in the fourth quarter to take a 45-40 verdict Saturday night.

The split gave the Cards an 8-8 record going into a game at Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

The win at Gering gives the Cardinals a 2-1 edge over the Bulldogs for the season. Chadron beat them 51-43 in the game to decide third place at the Western Conference Tourney on Dec. 3, then lost to Gering 34-29 a week later in the Middle School Gym.

Chadron Coach Eric Calkins was particularly pleased with his team’s defense in the latest game versus Gering. He had the Cards mixing a couple of zone looks and man-to-man sets that seemed to confuse the hosts and limited them to just 31 points, their second lowest total of the year.

It has been a long season for the Lady Bulldogs. They have lost 11 games in a row since their Dec. 10 win in Chadron, and are 3-13 for the season following a 57-45 setback against Scottsbluff on Saturday night.

One factor Friday night was two early foul calls against Gering center Nickie Todd, putting her on the bench for quite a bit of the first half. She’s usually a force around the rim on both offense and defense, but finished with just two points.

Todd tallied 16 points during a 51-41 win over the Cards last January.

This time, Chadron led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, outscored the Bulldogs 29-13 in the two middle periods to lead 38-19 going into the fourth frame, when each team scored a dozen points.

The Cardinals’ Demi Ferguson was the game’s top scorer with 13 points while making a pair of 3-pointers. Marlee Pinnt was next for the visitors with nine.

Sophomore guard McKenzie Todd, Nickie’s sister, led Gering with nine. One thing Gering did better than Chadron was make free throws. The Bulldogs were 10-of-14 at the line and the Cards were only 7-of-18.

Free throws helped determine the outcome at Gordon on Saturday night. Both teams missed 10, but the Mustangs went to the line more often and made 13 while the Cardinals finished with just six.

The difference was a factor in the fourth quarter, when Gordon-Rushville was only 7 of 15 from the charity stripe, but that produced more points than the Cards’ 4-of-8 showing. Free throws gave the Mustangs their final five points.

Thanks to hitting six 3-pointers—two apiece by Ferguson and Jaleigh McCartney—Chadron outscored the hosts 34-32 from the field.

The game was close all the way. Boosted by McCartney’s two treys, the Cardinals led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, were ahead 24-19 at halftime and 31-30 going into final eight minutes.

That’s when the hosts outscored the Cards 15-9. Besides the narrow advantage at the free throw line in the fourth, the Mustangs made four field goals—three of them by AJ McKimmey—and Chadron just two.

Ferguson and Pinnt both scored 10 points and McCartney eight to lead Chadron.

Gordon-Rushville center McKinley Grover was the game’s top scorer with 16 points before fouling out. Haley Johnson added 10 and both McKimmey and Tessa Hurlberg eight. The Mustangs, who nipped the Cards 36-34 on Dec. 9, are now 11-2 despite losing to Alliance 49-43 on Jan. 17.

Chadron 50, Gering 31

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 13, Marlee Pinnt 9, Makinley Fuller 6, Sophia Wess 6, Laney Klemke 4, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Taegan Bach 3, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Haylee Wild 2, Ashlyn Morrison 1. Totals: 19 (5) 7-18 50 points.

Gering—Makenzie Todd 9, Naevieh Hrasky 6, Kelsey Brady 5, Carleigh Pszanka 5, Gabby Morno 2, Savannah Baird 2, Nickie Todd 2. Totals: 9 (3) 10-14 31 points.

Chadron 9 14 15 12 ---50

Gering 6 9 4 12 ---31

3-pointers: Chad—Feguson 2, Pinnt 1, Bach 1. Ger—Hrusky 2, Brady 1.

Gordon-Rushville 45, Chadron 40

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 10, Marlee Pinnt 10, Jaleigh McCartney 8. Laney Klemke 5, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Makinley Fuller 2, Haylee Wild 1. Totals: 14 (6) 6-16 40 points.

Gordon-Rushville—McKinley Grover 6 4-6 16, Haley Johnson 10, Tessa Hurlburt 8, Ajae McKimmey 8, Trinity Taylor 2, Reaghan Shultz 1. Totals: 15 (2) 13-23 45 points.

Chadron 13 11 7 9 ---40

Gor-Rush 11 10 9 15 ---45

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 2, McCartney 2, Pinnt 1, Klemke 1. G-R—Johnson, Hurlburt.