Postponed from its original date of March 23 by another bout of inclement weather , the Sidney Invite Track Meet was held three days later on Tuesday, March 26, and remains Chadron’s only outdoor meet this season as their trip to Ogallala this past weekend was also cancelled.
In Sidney, Chadron had three top finishes, the girls earned second place in team scoring and several Cardinals set personal records.
“With a lot of freshman you’re going to see a lot of (personal records),” Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “But we even had one for Jake Lemmon and some with the older kids.
“They’re not going to happen in numbers like (in Sidney) all the time, but it’s still really exciting to be able to say 20 kids had (personal records) and eight of them were in doubles.”
Hoffman said the personal records are a good way to give recognition to improving athletes and something they can look forward to.
“They may have been kids that placed 15th but we’re still recognizing and making a point of saying, ‘hey, good job,’” Hoffman said.
Leading the Chadron girls’ team, who trailed Ogallala 137 to 109 for the meet title, were Olivia Reed, who was first in the 400 meters, and the team’s event-winning 4x400 relay team.
In addition to her win, Reed, a freshman, took second in the high jump clearing 5 feet.
Also with second place finishes were Dawn Dunbar in the triple jump, Mackenzie Butts in the 3200 meters, and Allie Ferguson who was just behind Reed in the 400 meters.
Chadron thrower True Thorne threw 35 feet, 1 inch in the shot put and 115’ 7 inches in the discus. Both distances earned her third place in the respective events.
Butts set a personal record and had the meet’s best relay split in the girls 4x800 with a time 2 minutes, 47.8 seconds.
On the boys’ side Chadron senior Dom Nobiling was once again a winner in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.177 seconds.
Fellow senior Jake Lemmon set a personal record in the 200 meters while finishing second with a time of 23.676 seconds, about .05 seconds behind Alliance’s Mason Hiemstra, winner of the event.
Lemmon also had the best 4x400 meters relay split, also a personal record, with a time of 53.4 seconds.
On the junior varsity side of the meet Chadron had two winners, freshman Leila Tewahade with a time of 1 minute, 7.17 seconds in the 400 meters and freshman Kristin Rasmussen in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 58.38 seconds.
In addition to her first place finish, Rasmussen was second in the 100 meter hurdles.
Tewahade was third in the 200 meters and teammate Tatum Bailey was third in the 400 meters.
Chadron freshman Chayton Bynes was the junior varsity boys’ best finisher. He took third in the high jump with a personal best jump of 5 feet, 4 inches.
With all of the cancellations and changes that have come with the weather, Hoffman hopes the team won’t have had any setbacks.
“We had a pretty good inkling that we would be home this weekend,” Hoffman said on Friday. “With having the (Sidney) meet on Tuesday it was kind of a short week if we would have gone in Ogallala. Thursday we have Mitchell so we’ll be able to get back into the swing of it pretty quickly. Hopefully it doesn’t have a negative effect on us. The good thing is everyone is in the same boat.”
The team scores, event winners and Chadron placers:
Girls’ Events
Team standings: 1, Ogallala, 133; 2, Chadron, 109; 3, Gothenburg, 84; 4, McCook, 78; 5, Burns, 70; 6, Sidney, 61; 7, Gering, 50; 8-9, Alliance and Pine Bluffs, 27.
100--1, Bella Rickertson, Goth, 13.25; 4, Emily Beye, Chad, 13.62; 5, Savanna Sayaloune, Chad, 13.65.
200--1, Taylor Trumper, Ogal, 28.52; 3, Leila Tewahade, Chad, 29.83.
400--1, Olivia Reed, Chad, 1:02.93; 2, Allie Ferguson, Chad, 1:04.82; 3, Jacey Garrett, Chad, 1:07.04.
800--1, Kate Bach, Burns, 2:52.26.
1600--1, Lucia McKeag, Ogal, 5:51.72; 5, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 6:09.01.
3200--1, Miah Hoppens, Ogal, 12:46.67; 2, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 12:59.30.
100 hurdles--1, Jaedy Commins, Ogal, 16.83; 2, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 17.29.
300 hurdles--1, Jaedy Commins, Ogal, 48.23.
4x100 relay--1, Ogallala, 52.20.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron ( ), 4:24.68.
4x800 relay--4, Chadron, 11:48.13.
Shot put--1, Mackenzie Smith, McC, 36-8; 3, True Thorne, Chad, 35-1.
Discus--1, Mackenzie Smith, McC, 123-8; 3, True Thorne, Chad, 115-7.
Long jump--1, Robin Grigg, McC, 16-3 ¼.
Triple jump--1, Tyrainne Baney, Ogal, 32-0; 2, Dawn Dunbar, 31-8 ¼.
High jump--1, Milan Coggins, Ogal, 5-2; 2, Olivia Reed, Chad, 5-0; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-0.
Pole vault--1, M.J. Johnstone, Sid, 10-0.
Boys’ Events
Team standings: 1, McCook, 181; 2, Gering, 125; 3, Alliance, 85; 4, Sidney, 79; 5, Ogallala, 72; 6, Chadron, 23; 6, Burns, 21; 7, Gothenburg, 8; 9, Pine Bluffs, 6.
100--1, Morgan Fawver, McC, 11.08.
200--1, Mason Heimstra, All, 23.62; 2, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 23.68.
400--1, McClain Adamson, All, 53.52,
800--1, Logan Moravac, Ger, 2:04.91.
1600--1, Logan Moravac, Ger, 4:50.30.
3200--1, Collin Brauer, Sid, 10:46.2; 5, 5, Nathan Burch, Chad, 11:42.4.
110 hurdles--1, Dom Nobiling, Chad, 16.18.
300 hurdles--1, Gabe Sehnert, McC, 41.44.
4x100 relay--1, Gering, 44.78; 5, Chadron, 47.61.
4x400 relay--1, Alliance, 3:37.76.
4x800 relay--1, Sidney, 8:51.09.
Shot put--1, Colin Giron, McCook, 51-8.
Discus--1, DJ Gross, McC, 152-11.
Long jump--1, Morgan Fawver, McC, 21-5 ¾.
Triple jump--1, Luke Paloucek, Ogal, 40-2.
High jump--1, Cameron Raffaili, Ogal, 6-4,
Pole vault--1, Tyler Lytle, McC, 13-6