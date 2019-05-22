Chadron high jumper Tatum Bailey earned fourth place and runner Olivia Reed took sixth in the 400-meters to lead the Cardinals’ group of six at the State Track and Field Meet, in Omaha this weekend.
Both Bailey and Reed are freshmen.
Chadron Track and Field Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was pleased with her freshmen placing fourth in the high jump.
“She cleared the first few heights on the first attempt and after she cleared (5 feet 2 inches) on the first attempt, we knew she would place,” Hoffman said. “She had 5-4. On her second attempt she was over it and just nicked it with her heel so I know she was really, really, bummed about going out at 5-4, but to be down at State as a freshmen jumping at your PR is phenomenal.”
Bailey was at the 5-0 and 5-1 mark for much of the season. She hit a high of 5-4 at the Best in the West Classic in Scottsbluff, in April, and hit 5-3 at the B-6 District meet, May 9. Her mark of 5-2 at State tied her fellow fourth-place finisher Maggie Brahmer, a Pierce senior.
Syracuse sophomore Jessica Moss won the event by clearing 5-7.
Chadron’s Reed had a strong start to the meet, running the 400-meter in 1 minute, .2 seconds in prelims, earning her a spot in the finals. The time was a new PR for the freshman.
Hoffman said both she and Assistant Coach Eric Calkins were happy with Reed’s earning her PR at the State meet.
“You can’t ask for anything more than that,” she said. “For her to make the finals was awesome.”
In the finals Reed went 1:00.79 to earn sixth place. Conestoga junior Bella Hogue won the event with a time of 57.51.
Though Bailey and Reed were the only two Cardinals to medal, Hoffman is happy with how the meet went.
“You always get nervous with freshmen down there and how they’ll respond to the environment, but our girls didn’t seem fazed by it,” Hoffman said. “I know they were nervous as heck but they did a really good job.”
Along with Bailey and Reed was fellow freshmen Jacey Garrett who ran with Reed and juniors Allie Ferguson and Dawn Dunbar in the 4x400-meter relay. The team was tenth among 16, running the race in 4:13.89, just slightly slower than their Districts-winning time of 4:13.12.
“A couple of them were kind of disappointed with how they did and honestly I really wasn’t,” Hoffman said. “I think they just were thrown off by the kind of competition we had.”
Hoffman said the group was happy they were around the time they set at Districts, but were dismayed when they began being passed up by other runners.
“I know that was kind of deflating to them but they really, really, need to understand that they ran well,” Hoffman said.
After placing sixth at State last season, senior True Thorne did not place in either the discus or shot put. Thorne threw 118 feet, 10 inches in the discus and 36-06.75 in the shot put. Her discus throw was about a foot shorter than her 119-9 at Districts. Thorne took second at Districts in the shot put with a PR of 39-3 1/2.
The meet marked Thorne’s final throws as a Cardinal. She’ll continue her throwing career at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.
The State meet also marked the end of Hoffman’s first year as head coach of the Cardinals’ track and field team. Hoffman said Mother Nature’s interference with the season was frustrating, but that she felt the season went well. She also praised her assistant coaches.
“They were wonderful to work with, very flexible and I think we all work really well together,” she said.
Chadron’s complete results at the state meet follow:
Discus - 11, True Thorne, 118-10
Shot Put - 12, True Thorne, 36-06.75
High Jump - 4, Tatum Bailey, 5-02.00
400 meter (prelim) - 7, Olivia Reed, 1:00.20; 13, Allie Ferguson, 1:02.13
400 meter (finals) - 6, Olivia Reed, 1:00.79
300m hurdles (prelims) - 18, Allie Ferguson, 49.59
200 meter (prelims) - 17, Olivia Reed, 26.93
4x400 relay - 10, Chadron (Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson, Dawn Dunbar, Olivia Reed), 4:13.89