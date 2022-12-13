Chadron girls drop close games at home

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team lost a pair of close games on their home court last weekend, causing their record to slip to 2-3 for the season.

Gordon-Rushville won the first game on Friday night 36-34 and Gering took the second game 34-29 the next night. Both games were winnable, but the Cardinals couldn’t hit the clutch shots to make it happen. Going three of 10 at the free throw line in the first game and three of 11 in the second were among the shortcomings.

“We did some good things, but needed to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Chadron Coach Eric Calkins said. “Every team we have played so far has played us zone and we need to do a better job of moving the ball around, attacking gaps and making outside shots.

“I believe we will,” the coach continued. “I have high hopes for this year’s team and expect to see continued growth and improvement. We have a tough stretch this week with Scottsbluff and Bridgeport coming up.”

Gordon-Rushville had an 8-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter in the first game. The Cardinals tied the score to begin the second frame, but the Mustangs’ Haley Johnson tallied 10 of her game-high 17 points after that to put the visitors ahead 21-15 at halftime.

However, the Cards went on a 10-3 run that included back-to-back driving layups by Taverra Sayaloune in about 30 seconds to tie the score at 25 with 4:10 to play. Things slowed down after that. Each team added just one field goal in the ensuing four minutes. Johnson scored for Gordon-Rushville and Marlee Pinnt for Chadron.

The fourth quarter was a nail-biter, for sure. After the Mustangs went ahead 32-28, Chadron took the lead on a 3-pointer by Sophia Wess and a layup by Demi Ferguson with about three minutes remaining.

Gordon-Rushville tied the count at 34 with 2:18 left. The Cards made a free throw at the two- minute mark, but it was ruled that the shooter’s toe was over the line. Down the stretch, the Mustangs threw the ball away and the Red Birds were called for traveling.

The visitors got the ball with 20.7 seconds remaining. Johnson drove for the basket, was fouled and she made both free throws with 2.1 seconds left for what proved to be the winning points.

Chadron still had a chance for a miracle shot, but after catching Pinnt’s long out-of-bounds pass, Ferguson’s 25-foot or so shot wasn’t off by much, but didn’t connect.

Just four players scored for the Sheridan County team and five for Chadron. After Johnson’s 17 points, another junior, McKinley Grover added 12 points and probably had that many rebounds for the visitors.

Ferguson led the Cards with 11 points, Pinnt had nine and Sayaloune seven. Pinnt was the Cards’ top rebounder with seven. The hosts had 21 turnovers and the visitors 22.

The Saturday night game had some of the same characteristics. Gering led early, Chadron closed the gap midway in the third period, but final eight minutes were a drag for both teams, when each scored just three points.

Savannah Baird got Gering off to a nice start by sinking a 3-pointer, making a pair of free throws and driving for a layup to help her team take a 12-7 first quarter lead. Baird’s early spree accounted for seven of her 10 points, which were enough to make her the game’s only double-digit scorer.

Gering went ahead by as much as 18-9 in the second stanza before Ferguson hit a jumper and Jaleigh McCartney nailed a 3-pointer. However, Madelyn Rico’s bank shot at the buzzer for her only points of the game gave the Bulldogs a 22-15 halftime advantage.

Sayaloune’s follow shot at the three-minute mark in the third cut the visitors’ lead to 28-24. A minute later, Gering’s Jacelyn Brown sank a trey and with 25 seconds left Wess hit a jumper to make it 31-26 going into the fourth.

It was not a good quarter for either team. Gering’s only points were on a putback by center Nickie Todd and a free throw by Baird, but that was the Bulldogs’ only point from the line in 10 attempts in the frame.

The fourth period basket was Todd’s lone field goal of the game in 10 tries, but she was the game’s top rebounder with 11.

Try as they may, the Cardinals were scoreless in the fourth until Kyndell Carnahan came off the bench with just a couple of ticks remaining and nailed a 3-pointer.

For the game, both teams made 11 total field goals, the Red Birds had four 3-pointers, one more than the Bulldogs, but Gering finished nine of 23 at the line and Chadron three of 10 to spell the difference in the scorebook. The Cards had 22 turnovers—two fewer than the visitors.

Both teams were more effective offensively when Chadron prevailed 51-43 to win the third-place showdown at the Western Conference Tournament the previous Saturday

Gordon-Rushville 36, Chadron 34

Gordon-Rushville—Haley Johnson 17, McKinley Grover 12, Tessa Hurlburt 5, Trinity Taylor 2. Totals: 14 (3) 5-9 36 points.

Chadron---Demi Ferguson 11, Marlee Pinnt 9, Taverra Sayaloune 7, Jaleigh McCartney 4, Sophia Wess 3. Totals: 14 (3) 3-11 34 points.

Gordon-Rushville 8 13 6 9 ---36

Chadron 6 9 12 7 ---34

3-pointers: G-R—Johnson 2, Hurlburt 1. Chad—McCartney 1, Pinnt 1, Wess 1.

Gering 34, Chadron 29

Gering—Savannah Baird 10, Makenzie Todd 9, Jacelyn Brown 6, Nickie Todd 5, Maddy Rico 2,

Jaleigh Kumm 2. Totals: 11 (3) 9-23 34 points.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 6, Jaleigh McCartney 5, Taverra Sayaloune 5, Taegan Bach 3, Marlee Pinnt 3, Kyndell Carnahan 3, Laney Klemke 2, Sophia Wess 2. Totals. 11 (4) 3-10 29 points.

Gering 12 10 9 3 ----34

Chadron 7 8 11 3 ----29

3-pointers: Ger—M. Todd, Brown, Bird, all 1. Chad—Bach, McCartney, Pinnt, Carnahan, all 1.