The season ended for the Chadron High School girls’ basketball team last week with a loss to mighty Bridgeport, but not before some frequent and 66.7% free throw shooting allowed the Cardinals to pull the first game of the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament played in Bridgeport out of the fire by edging Ogallala 51-44 in overtime and advancing to the semifinals.

The opening game was on Monday, Feb. 13. Ogallala being called for 23 fouls compared to Chadron’s 12 was a big factor in the outcome, especially when the Cardinals made 18 of 27 free shots and the Indians just four of nine.

The game went into overtime when senior Laney Klemke sank both of her free shots with only 5.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 44-44. Ogallala had come from seven points down by putting together a 10-1 run to take the lead before Klemke made her clutch shots.

The Cardinals then went on a 7-0 spurt in the three-minute extra session for the win.

Each team scored seven points in the opening quarter. Thanks to making seven of nine free shots in the second quarter, the Cardinals led 22-17 at halftime.

Jaleigh McCartney swished all four of her free shots and Sophia Wess was two-of-two at the line in the second stanza. Ogallala missed both of its charity shots in that period, but the Indians’ leading scorer, Graci Marhenke, meshed a pair of 3-pointers to keep her team in contention.

Demi Ferguson poured in 10 of the Cardinals’ 11 points in the third period by hitting a pair of “regular” baskets before knocking down a pair of threes. Haylee Wild added the other point, going 1-2 at the line.

Ogallala finished the third with 12 points by making three twos and two threes. Chadron led 33-29 moving into the fourth and was ahead 41-34 before the Indians rallied and were leading 44-42 as the clock was about to expire.

Klemke was driving to the basket with 5.5 seconds to play when she was fouled, giving the Cards a chance to tie score and go into overtime.

“The girl (Ogallala player) was pushing me as I drove, and they called the foul,” Klemke recalled. “I was so nervous when I went to the free throw line and was really happy they went in. I still had happy nerves after the game was over.”

The Cards scored the only points—seven of them—in overtime for the victory. Marlee Pinnt made a free throw, Ferguson followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play and Sophia Wess added a field goal to seal the verdict.

Bostered by all three of Chadron’s treys, Ferguson was the game’s top scorer with 18 points. Wess made three-of-five field goal attempts and all four of her free throws for 10 points. McCartney had an important field goal in the fourth quarter and sank seven of 10 free shots for nine points to also help

Marhenke, a junior, scored 17 of Ogallala’s points while 6-1 freshman Laney Caskey added 10.

The breathtaking win sent the Cardinals on the semis to face undefeated and Class C-1’s top ranked Bridgeport juggernaut on Thursday night. That game did not have much suspense. The homestanding Purple Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-2 lead, were ahead 46-13 at halftime and won 66-30.

Bridgeport used its press to help force 30 turnovers, and this time the opponents were 17-23 at the free throw line and the Cards were just three of six.

All-star sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl paced the Bulldogs with 22 and 17 points, respectively. Senior guard Mackenzie Laikos hit three treys for nine points, the same as 5-1 freshman Ella Schluterbusch also scored.

Tarverra Sayalone’s six points led Chadron, which finished the season with a 10-14 record. Taegen Bach made the Cards’ only 3-pointer while scoring five.

Bridgeport also disposed of the Chase County Longhorns by a 65-44 margin Thursday night to win a trip to the state tournament for the fourth straight year. Ruthie Loomis Goltl, the 6-3 senior, tallied 30 points in that game to pass the 2,000-point milestone in her career. Chase County’s Bryn McNair, one of the state’s top middle distances runners, scored 24 points to lead her team.

Bridgeport, a once-in-a-generation team, is 23-0 and will be striving to become just the third Panhandle girls’ team to win a state championship next week in Lincoln. Even if they are upset in the district playoffs this week, the Bulldogs will get a wildcard to advance.

Klemke said she’ll be among those rooting for the Bulldogs at the state tourney. “I hope they win it. They’ve earned it,” she stated.

Chadron 51, Ogallala 44 (OT)

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 18, Sophia Wess 10, Jaleigh McCartney 9, Haylee Wild 5, Laney Klemke 4, Marlee Pinnt 4, Makinley Fuller 1. Totals: 15-37 (3-11) 18-27 51 points, 31 rebounds, 21 turnovers.

Ogallala—Gracie Marhenke 17, Laney Caskey 10, Eldeann Tuttle 7, Marlee Ervin 4, Mallory Murphy 3, Tayden Kirchner 3. Totals: 15-60 (6-30) 4-8 44 points, 35 rebounds, 13 turnovers.

Chadron 7 15 11 11 7 ---51

Ogallala 7 10 12 15 0 ---44

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 3. Ogal—Marhenke 3, Tuttle 1, Kirchner 1

Bridgeport 66, Chadron 30

Chadron—Taverra Sayaloune 6, Taegan Bach 5, Demi Ferguson 4, Makinley Fuller 4, Sophia Wess 4, Laney Klemke 3, Micaiah Fuller 2, Ashlyn Morrison 1, Haylee Wild 1. Totals: 13-43 (1-11) 3-6 30 points, 37 rebounds, 30 turnovers.

Bridgeport—Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 22, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Mackenzie Laikos 9, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Grace Dean 6, Brooklyn Mohrman 3. Totals: 22-62 (5-17) 17-23 66 points, 34 rebounds, 7 turnovers.

Chadron 2 11 6 11 ----30

Bridgeport 20 26 14 6 ----66

3-pointers: Chad—Bach. BP—Laikos 3, O, Loomis-Goltl 1, Mohrman 1.