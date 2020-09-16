Chadron girls, Gering boys win third straight team titles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron girls and the Gering boys continued their winning ways during the Chadron High Invitational Cross Country Meet on the Chadron State College course Saturday morning. It was the third meet of the season in the Panhandle and both of Saturday’s winners also finished first at the Panhandle Classic and the Gering Invitational the previous two weeks.

Chadron’s victory margin was just one point, much closer than it had been at the first two meets. But the Lady Cardinals won again and also were victorious at their home meet for the first time, giving Coach Willie Uhing and his runners a couple of positives.

The Cards won the Panhandle Classic at Scottsbluff on Aug. 27 with 15 points while the host Bearcats accumulated 21. Chadron then took top honors by a 14-24 difference over Scottsbluff at the Gering Invite, but Saturday the Cards squeezed out the verdict by just 33-34 over Sidney.

Gering with 39 points and Scottsbluff with 44 also were serious challengers.

The girls’ individual winner was Gering sophomore Madison Seiler in 21:28.05, a bit more than 12 seconds ahead of Sidney’s Lydia Peters, a junior, and Talissa Tanquary, a freshman, whose times were 21:40.57 and 21:40.95.