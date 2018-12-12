The Chadron Cardinals’ girls basketball team visited Hot Springs, Monday, defeating the Bison 42-8 to earn their fourth win of the season and third consecutively.
“There are a lot of good things going on with our team,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain says. “The girls are playing well together; they’re enjoying the season. It seems like the leadership of the team from the players is high level and we feel like if they continue to work hard, it could be a special season for us.”
Playing in their first game of the season, the Bison offense struggled against the Cardinals’ defense, not scoring until senior Kennedy Seaman hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
After Chadron built a 32-0 lead at the half, scoring slowed with the teams both scoring six in the third quarter. Chadron then outscored the Bison just 4-2 in the fourth quarter.
“For our first game, I was happy with the way we took care of the ball, tonight,” Hot Springs Head Coach Tanna White says. “I felt like we had a lot of possessions and a lot of shot opportunities. Turnover wise I felt like our girls did a good job protecting the basketball. We just need to get more fluency on offense.
Adding to the challenge was the loss of two varsity Bison to knee injuries not long before the game, White says. Without a practice between the injuries and Monday’s game, the Bison had to address the roster issue on the fly. Both girls are expected to be out long term.
Chadron was led in scoring by freshman Olivia Reed with 11 points. A new addition to the team this season, Reed has led the Cardinals in scoring in all six games this season.
Now 4-2 the Cardinals play host to Scottsbluff, Friday, and Gering, Saturday, before heading into the holiday break. Scottsbluff is 1-4 this season; Gering is 3-2.
Chadron’s first matchups of the new year will be games played at the team’s annual holiday tournament hosted at Chadron State’s Chicoine Center Dec. 28 and 29.