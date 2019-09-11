Cardinal golfer Maddie Pelton once again led the Chadron High School girls’ golf team, carding 91 and finishing in ninth place at the Scottsbluff Invite, Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Chadron’s top five of Pelton, Moralee Rischling, Elizabeth Harrison, Raeleigh Bridges and Jackson Smith shot a combined 462, good for sixth place in a field of seven teams. The score was the best the Cardinals have shot this season.
Scottsbluff’s varsity took first place at the invite with a score of 342, Gering was second at 346.
Like her team as a whole, Pelton’s final score was her best yet this season and the marked the second time she’s cracked the top-10 at a meet this year. Scottsbluff’s Emily Kryzonowski shot an 80 to win the invite.
Behind Pelton on Chadron’s scorecard was Rishling with a 134, Harrison at 120, Bridges at 125 and Smith at 126.
On Tuesday the Cardinals tee’d off on their home course at Ridgeview Country Club for their home invite, but results were not available at time of press. The team will travel to Mitchell’s Heritage Hills Golf Course on Thursday for the conference invite.