Chadron girls lose first game of season at Rotary

The key point to gain a sizeable lead for the Lady Cardinals was in the first stages of the third quarter. Valentine turned the ball over on 10 of their first 11 possessions of the second half, but Chadron only managed eight points off the turnovers, six of the eight coming from three pointers from Bailey. Valentine ended the third quarter on a six to nothing run, going into the fourth with a 26-21 lead.

Chadron began the fourth much like they did the third, by putting full court pressure on Valentine and scoring in a quick flurry. They went on a nine to nothing run and took a 30-26 lead. Chadron was able to give themselves second chance opportunities throughout the fourth but they Cardinals cooled off once again and had trouble making shots. Meanwhile Valentine only scored two points in first seven minutes of the quarter, but the Badgers would score seven in the final minute.

Badger senior, Skyler Reagle, controlled the game for Valentine the first three quarters, but it was another senior, Allison Hitchcock, who took over late in the fourth. Down 32-28 with under a minute remaining, Haley Hesse stole the ball from Cardinal guard, Jacey Garrett, and threw an outlet pass to Hitchcock who took it the distance for an and-one. The foul coming from Shea Bailey. She hit the free throw, making her three for three from the line in the quarter.