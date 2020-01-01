Chadron girls lose first game of season at Rotary

The Chadron Lady Cardinals were handed their first loss of the season on Monday as they fell to Valentine in the Chicoine Center at the Chadron Rotary Basketball Tournament, 35-34. The fourth quarter saw three lead changes in the final thirty seconds, with Valentine finally sealing the game on a free throw from junior, Haley Hesse, and a Chadron missed three at the buzzer.
The biggest loss for the Cardinals came at 52 seconds in the first quarter when Olivia Reed left the game with an ankle sprain. Reed and her teammate, Tyleigh Strotheide, got their feet tangled when they both went for an offensive rebound. Reed needed assistance leaving the floor and would be out the remainder of the game. Reed was averaging 20.5ppg coming into the contest, and her loss would be felt the rest of the night on offense and defense.
Valentine played a two-three zone nearly the entire game, and Chadron had trouble making shots. Senior Shea Bailey did hit five threes on the night and Madisyn Hamar added another one, but the Cardinals still unofficially shot less than 25% from behind the arc. Chadron only had 13 points at the half and found themselves down by five to a scrappy Valentine team. Valentine acquired their half time lead by limiting turnovers and breaking Chadron’s pressure. Once in the half court, Valentine moved the ball quickly against Chadron’s one-three-one zone defense and waited for good shots deep into the possession.
The key point to gain a sizeable lead for the Lady Cardinals was in the first stages of the third quarter. Valentine turned the ball over on 10 of their first 11 possessions of the second half, but Chadron only managed eight points off the turnovers, six of the eight coming from three pointers from Bailey. Valentine ended the third quarter on a six to nothing run, going into the fourth with a 26-21 lead.
Chadron began the fourth much like they did the third, by putting full court pressure on Valentine and scoring in a quick flurry. They went on a nine to nothing run and took a 30-26 lead. Chadron was able to give themselves second chance opportunities throughout the fourth but they Cardinals cooled off once again and had trouble making shots. Meanwhile Valentine only scored two points in first seven minutes of the quarter, but the Badgers would score seven in the final minute.
Badger senior, Skyler Reagle, controlled the game for Valentine the first three quarters, but it was another senior, Allison Hitchcock, who took over late in the fourth. Down 32-28 with under a minute remaining, Haley Hesse stole the ball from Cardinal guard, Jacey Garrett, and threw an outlet pass to Hitchcock who took it the distance for an and-one. The foul coming from Shea Bailey. She hit the free throw, making her three for three from the line in the quarter.
The very next possession Garrett turned the ball over again, and Hitchcock took it in for the left-handed layup and one point lead, 33-32. Valentine then made a potentially crucial mistake on the inbounds. Amid all the lead changes, Valentine junior, Isabelle Salters, didn’t realize the Badgers had just taken the lead and she immediately fouled Shea Bailey as if they were trailing. Bailey sunk both free throws to give Chadron the 34-33 lead. With under 20 seconds to play, Valentine senior, Aluxyn Hollenebeck, broke the Chadron full court pressure and took it the distance before she missed a short layup. However, she got her own rebound and was fouled in the act of shooting. She stepped to the line where she made her first, tying the game. Her second shot missed but Badger junior, Haley Hesse, stepped across Cardinal, Tyleigh Strotheide, and retrieved the offensive rebound before being fouled in the act of shooting. She made one of two from the line which would be enough, as Chadron couldn’t get a good look at the buzzer.
The Lady Cardinals were ranked third in the state coming into the game and could possibly fall outside the top ten with the loss. January and February will hopefully be plenty of time for Chadron to put this loss behind them, and sometimes a loss before Christmas can be a good things. Not having Olivia Reed for three quarters hurt the Cardinals, but Valentine played a very balanced game, passing the ball well against Chadron’s zone, getting occasional layups off the press, and getting enough rebounds inside their two-three zone to limit Cardinal possessions.
Valentine shot 8-13 from the free throw line while the Cardinals went 2-6.
Valentine faced Custer in the championship game on Tuesday, while Chadron faced Hemingford for third and fourth. Due to publishing deadlines, the Tuesday games from the Rotary tournament will be in next week’s edition of The Chadron Record. Chadron’s next regular season game will be Saturday, Jan. 11 when they travel to Mitchell.
Chadron vs. Valentine: 10-11, 3-7, 8-8, 13-9 (35-34)
Chadron totals: Bailey 17, Reed 4, Garrett 4, Dunbar 4, Hamar 3, Burke 2.
Valentine totals: Reagle 10, Hitchcock 9, Hesse 7, Hollenebeck 4, Tinant 4, Phillips 1.
The Chadron boys faired better than the girls as they broke their two game losing streak with a win over Valentine, 55-38, improving to 5-4 on the year. Chadron trailed 19-20 at the 3:00 mark of the second quarter, but after a Trevor Berry three at the 2:40 mark the Cardinals wouldn’t fall behind in the contest again. Berry led all scorers with 18 points, including a trey in each of the four quarters.
The Cardinals were up 28-24 at the half, but really they were outplayed by a Valentine team who were led heavily in the first half by senior forward, Grant Fisher. Fisher dictated the pace of the game through high post touches where he looked to pass to perimeter guards, shoot over the top, or put it on the floor. He mixed these three options well to the tune of 10 first half points. Fisher nearly averages a double-double on the year at 10ppg and nine rebounds.
Chadron’s athleticism was too much for Valentine in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter after the Cardinals got Cooper Heusman back from foul trouble. Heusman will probably remember missing a monster dunk off an inbounds play, but the senior forward once again seemed to get to the rim at will and create shooting space for his teammates. One of those teammates was Dawson Reitz, who was the recipient of a couple nice passes from senior, Trevor Berry. Reitz ended up with eight points and has now scored 18 points in the last two games, which is more than he scored in the first seven games total.
The Cardinals also got nice minutes from sophomore, Dawson Dunbar, who shot 4-5 from the free throw line, including an and-one early in the first quarter to put the Cardinals up by five.
The Cardinals pulled away in the second half by making it hard for the Badgers to get the ball to the high post. This caused Valentine to push to the basket around the outside of the lane and to make outside shots, both of which they had a hard time doing.
Chadron played Custer in the championship game on Tuesday, and Valentine faced Hemingford for third and fourth. Due to publishing deadlines, the Tuesday games from the Rotary tournament will be in next week’s edition of The Chadron Record. Chadron’s next regular season game will be Saturday, Jan. 11 when they travel Mitchell. The Mitchell boys are currently ranked ninth in the state for Class C2.
Chadron vs. Valentine: 17-14, 11-10, 13-8, 14-6 (55-38)
Chadron totals: Berry 18, Heusman 9, Reitz 8, Bartlett 7, Dunbar 6, Brennan 4, Sayaloune 3.
Valentine totals: Fisher 12, Keller 10, Fisbeck 8, Egelhoff 4, Limbach 2, Shelbourn 2.
In the first contest of the tournament at the Chicoine Center, the Custer Lady Wildcats beat Hemingford, 50-31.
Hemingford was able to go into halftime only down, 21-28. They kept the game close by breaking the Custer press which led to easy buckets on the other end. Trouble is on their non-scoring possessions they either took too quick of shots or turned the ball over. This allowed Custer to never trail once in the contest by allowing the game to stay somewhat up tempo.
Both teams were into the double bonus at the three minute mark of the second quarter, and the foul trouble allowed Custer to knock down a total of twelve free throws on the day.
Custer outscored Hemingford 15-2 in the third quarter behind nine points in the frame from senior, Kelsey Herman. Custer continued to trap Hemingford at the half court line with their bigs which forced the Bobcats into too many turnovers to recover from.
Hemingford vs. Custer: 9-14, 12-14, 2-15, 8-7 (31-50)
Hemingford totals: Chancellor 7, Ash 6, Bryner 6, Ky. Walker 4, Ka. Walker 3, Daview 2, Meyring 2, Varner 1.
Custer totals: Herman 14, Kortemeyer 11, Sedlacek 6, Karim 5, Zerbe 5, Kelley 3, Wahlstrom 2, Lewis 2, Henrichs 2.
The second game of the day was the most lopsided game of the first day of the tournament with the Custer boys beating Hemingford 81-45. Custer junior, Jace Kelley, led all scorers on the day with 27 points including five threes.
Hemingford tried to play man-to-man defense against Custer for most of the first half, but Custer dissected it by post entries and then running double back cuts from their guards. This gave the Custer bigs total vision of the floor and they were able to pass off to their guards who finished well around the rim most of the contest.
Hemingford had too many turnovers as a team, with a slew of them coming from their underclassmen. The Bobcats only start one senior, Alex Plog. Alex had the best game for the Bobcats as he unofficially gathered 12 rebounds while scoring 8 points, including 6-6 from the free throw line. Plog was active defensively despite finding himself in a bit of foul trouble in the first half.
Custer’s Jace Kelley was too much to handle for Hemingford the entire night as he shot the ball from deep and got to the rim at will. Many of the shots Kelley took were probably too early in the possession, but Hemingford took and missed shots early in their possessions for four quarters, so this allowed Kelley to play the odds of him making more than his opposition, which he did. Custer also got some solid play out of their two bigs, AJ Kortemeyer and Brody Martinez, who combined for 14 points on the night.
Custer played Chadron for the boys’ championship game on Tuesday. That game will be in next week’s edition of The Chadron Record.
Hemingford vs. Custer: 7-16, 14-23, 10-21, 14-21 (81-45)
Hemingford totals: Turek 10, Wyland 9, Plog 8, Rozmiarek 5, Br. Turek 4, Meyring 4, Hill 3, Randolph 2.
Custer totals: Kelley 27, Gonzalez 11, Sedlacek 11, Fish 10, Kortemeyer 8, Martinez 6, Wragge 4, Elmore 4.