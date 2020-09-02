Chadron girls run away with Panhandle Classic

Chadron’s depth showed up dramatically in the girls’ junior varsity results. Stephanie Fielder of Scottsbluff led the way in 23:52.6, followed by four Cardinals--Mackenzie Anderson, Aliyah Mills, Kailee Webster and Aspen Graves to make up the top five.

With four Bulldogs finishing among the top 10, Gering overwhelmed the opposition in the boys’ team standings, with 23 points. Mitchell accumulated 48 points to take second, followed by Scottsbluff (51), Chadron (53) and Sidney (62) to make up the top five.

The Cardinals were led by junior Carter Ryan, who was sixth in 18:46.8. Gavin Sloan was the second Chadron runner to cross the finish line while placing 14th overall. Nathan Burch and Caden Galbraith weren’t far behind at 17th and 20th.

Trevor Kuncl, a junior from Mullen, was the individual winner in 17:19.3, nearly 40 seconds ahead of senior Peyton Seiler of Gering, who was second. Seiler is the older brother of the girls’ winner.

Freshman Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff was just a stride behind to place third, followed by junior Mitch Deer of Sidney, senior Jack Franklin of Gering and the Cardinals’ Ryan.

Many of the same teams are expected to compete Thursday at the Gering Invitational Meet.