Chadron girls run away with Panhandle Classic

The Chadron High girls’ cross country team opened its season by running away with top honors at the Panhandle Classic hosted by Scottsbluff last Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals accumulated just 28 points while Scottsbluff was the runner-up with 37, followed closely by Sidney with 39 and Gering with 41.
All four Chadron entries whose places counted finished among the top 14 in the 49-runner field.
Freshman Grace Pyle led the Cards by placing fifth over the 5 kilometer course in 21 minutes, 17.8 seconds. She was followed by McKinley Fuller in seventh, Emma Witte ninth and Micaiah Fuller, 14th. All three are sophomores.
Junior Leila Tewahade, who placed 19th, was Chadron’s fifth varsity runner.
Coach Willy Uhing said Micaiah Fuller gave the Cardinals some breathing room when she passed two Scottsbluff entries late in the race.
Sophomore Madison Seiler of Gering won the race in 20:42.2. Sidney freshman Talissa Tanquary and junior Lydia Peters were just a couple of strides behind while placing second and third, respectively. Callie Coble of Mullen was fourth, followed by Pyle, who edged Scottsbluff senior Brooke Holzworth for fifth.
Senior Jillian Brennan of Crawford led her team by placing 11th.
Chadron’s depth showed up dramatically in the girls’ junior varsity results. Stephanie Fielder of Scottsbluff led the way in 23:52.6, followed by four Cardinals--Mackenzie Anderson, Aliyah Mills, Kailee Webster and Aspen Graves to make up the top five.
With four Bulldogs finishing among the top 10, Gering overwhelmed the opposition in the boys’ team standings, with 23 points. Mitchell accumulated 48 points to take second, followed by Scottsbluff (51), Chadron (53) and Sidney (62) to make up the top five.
The Cardinals were led by junior Carter Ryan, who was sixth in 18:46.8. Gavin Sloan was the second Chadron runner to cross the finish line while placing 14th overall. Nathan Burch and Caden Galbraith weren’t far behind at 17th and 20th.
Trevor Kuncl, a junior from Mullen, was the individual winner in 17:19.3, nearly 40 seconds ahead of senior Peyton Seiler of Gering, who was second. Seiler is the older brother of the girls’ winner.
Freshman Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff was just a stride behind to place third, followed by junior Mitch Deer of Sidney, senior Jack Franklin of Gering and the Cardinals’ Ryan.
Many of the same teams are expected to compete Thursday at the Gering Invitational Meet.
Girls’ Team Standings--1, Chadron, 28; 2, Scottsbluff, 37; 3, Sidney, 39; 4, Gering, 41; 5, Bridgeport, 70, Bayard, 94.
Individual top 10 and other area placings: 1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 20:42.2; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:44; 3, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:44.9; 4, Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:54.1; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 21:17.8; 6, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 21:24.1; 7, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:04.7; 8, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:04.7; 9, Emma Witte, Chadron, 22:14.6; 10, Josey French, Mullen, 22:52.
11, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 23:01.5; 14, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 23:14.5; 19, Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 23:60; 25, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 24:22.7; 32, Destiny Hanson, Hemingford, 25:53.6; 36, Halee Wasserburger, Crawford, 26:19.5; 39, Madison Swanson, Crawford, 26:49.1.
Boys’ Team Standings--1, Gering, 23; 2, Mitchell, 48; 3, Scottsbluff, 51; 4, Chadron, 53; 5, Sidney, 62; 6, Alliance, 109; 7, Bayard, 120; 8, Bridgeport, 136; 9, Hemingford, 147; 10, Kimball, 152
Individual top 10 and other area placings: 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:19.3; 2, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:58.3; 3, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:59.9; 4, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 18:31.2; 5, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:40.7; 6, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:46.8; 7, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 18:51.8; 8, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 18:53.2; 9, Eli Marez, Gering, 18:54.2; 10, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 19:00.7.
14, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 19:22.5; 17, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 19:51.8; 20, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 19:59.5; 30, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 20:52.8. 36, Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 21:54.5.
