The Chadron High girls scored the game’s final seven points while coming from behind to edge Valentine 30-28 last Saturday in the Heart City. The outcome broke the Cardinals’ five-game losing streak against some stellar competition. They are now 9-11 for the season.

The game was tight all the way. Valentine led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Chadron had an 18-17 lead at halftime. Each team made two field goals in the third quarter, but both of the Badgers’ were 3-pointers while the Cardinals had a two and a three. So, it was 23-23 going into the fourth.

Kaetryn Bancroft initially made two free throws and then nailed a triple to give the hosts a 28-23 lead with five minutes remaining. But the Badgers didn’t score again and the Cardinals took advantage of the drought.

Chadron’s Laney Lemke launched the winning rally by making a trey with three minutes left. Jaleigh McCartney followed with another three 72 seconds later to give the visitors a 29-28 lead.

Down the stretch, after Valentine wasn’t able to create any turnovers as the Cardinals tried to run out the clock, the Badgers were forced to foul. The visitors went to the line four times. Klemke made one with 18.5 seconds left, missed the second, but the Cards came up with the rebound.

Almost instantly, the Badgers forced a jump ball, but it was Chadron’s possession. The Cards missed another free throw, and Valentine claimed the carom this time. About nine seconds remained on the clock, but the Badgers’ last-second shot was off-target.

The game had no double-figure scorers, but the Badgers’ Tacey From sank a pair of 3-pointers and made her first three free throws in the first quarter to finish with nine points. Bancroft had two threes and two frees for eight points.

Klemke’s two treys and a free shot gave her seven points to lead the Cards. Demi Ferguson made a pair of 3-pointers for six points.

The Cardinals also squeezed out a narrow win--40-39 in overtime-- in their late season contest with the Cherry County quintet a year ago.

The previous night, the Cardinals hosted Rapid City Christian, but could not keep up with the Comets. It was 36-17 at halftime and 62-36 at the end.

The visitors were led by their 5-9 senior all-star, Olivia Kieffer. She finished with 30 points and is so skilled after spending hundreds of hours in the gym, that she makes it look easy. She missed quite a few shots, but also made a lot. She was 11 of 24 altogether from the field, and two of seven from behind the arc. She went 10 of 15 at the free throw line.

Kieffer, who will continue her career at the University of South Dakota, got good help in the first quarter from 6-1 classmate Alexa Ham, who made four 2-point baskets, but seldom shot again.

Taverra Sayloune led the Red Birds with 11 points, including one of her team’s two 3-pointers. Ferguson chipped in seven points.

Rapid City Christian 62, Chadron 36

Rapid City Christian—Olivia Kieffer 30. Alexa Ham 8, Savannah Amendortz 7, Hayden Thornton 5, Miley Johnson 4, Brynn Casey 3, Millie Selfridge 3, Sadie Marshall 2. Totals: 23 (5) 11-18 62 points.

Chadron—Taverra Sayaloune 11, Demi Ferguson 7, Makinley Fuller 4, Micaiah Fuller 4, Marlee Pinnt 4, Taegan Bach 3, Sophia Wess 2, Jaleigh McCartney 1. Totals: 15 (2) 4-8 36 points.

RC Christian 22 14 10 16 ---62

Chadron 9 8 8 11 ---36

3-pointers: RCC—Kieffer 2, Thornton, Casey, Selfridge, all 1. CHS—Sayaloune 1, Bach 1.

Chadron 30, Valentine 28

Chadron—Laney Klemke 7, Demi Ferguson 6, Taverra Sayaloune 5, Sophie Wess 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Taegan Bach 3, Marlee Pintt 2. Totals: 11 (6) 2-7 30 points.

Valentine—Tacey From 9, Kaetryn Bancroft 8, Jayda From 4, Kinsey Buechler 4 Malika Monroe 3. Totals: 8 (5) 7-11 28 points.

Chadron 5 13 5 7 ----30

Valentine 8 9 6 5 ----28

2-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 2, Klemke 2, McCartney 1, Bach 1. Val—T. From 2, Bancroft 2, Monroe 2.