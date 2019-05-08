The Chadron Cardinal girls missed first place by just two points, but once again found themselves at the top of the team-scoring standings this season after accumulating 112 points at the Bayard BCD Track and Field Invite, Friday.
The Sidney Red Raider girls took first place at the event, earning 113 points, one more than Chadron. Mitchell was third at the meet with 82 points.
The Cardinal girls earned seven first-place finishes led by freshman Olivia Reed who took first in both the 200 and 400-meter and was second in the high jump. Reed has yet to finish outside of first place at any meet this season in the 200 and 400.
In Bayard, Reed ran the 400 meters in 1 minute, 1.15 seconds, about two-tenths of a second faster than her previous personal record. Her time in the 200 was 27.3 seconds, about a second faster than freshman Dalli Anders of Crawford.
Chadron freshman Leila Tewahade was just over seven seconds faster than second place finisher Shandie Hess, a junior of Morrill, giving her the win in the 800 with a time of 2:32.12. It was her third win the four meets she’s ran the event this season.
Rounding out the first-place finishes by Chadron freshmen was Tatum Bailey who earned her second consecutive win in the high jump, and her fourth this season. The only time she’s failed to win the event in the past five meets was at the Western Conference Championships in Alliance, April 27, where she had the best jump of her career, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. In Bayard she cleared 5-1 two inches higher than teammate Reed who cleared 4-11.
The Cardinal girls’ 4x400 relay team continued to have success with regulars Reed and Tewahade being replaced by Bailey and junior Dawn Dunbar. The team had a time of 4:23.03, earning them first place over the group from Alliance who finished in 4:24.20.
Junior hurdler Allie Ferguson earned her third win of the season in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.87. Ferguson has now dipped below the 50-second mark twice heading into Districts, Thursday.
In the Discus, Chadron senior True Thorne earned her fifth straight win after throwing 114-6 1/2. In the shot put Thorne slipped back slightly from previous performances, earning fourth place with a throw of 34-10.
Outside of first place, but finishing in the top three of the 100 hurdles was Dunbar who earned second place with a time of 17.16.
Mackenzie Butts took third place in the 3200 behind Mitchell’s Regan Dodsden and Crawford’s Jillian Brennan. Butts ran the race in 13:08.49.
Butts was also a member of Chadron’s 4x800 team who placed third among five groups. The team of Butts, Jadyn Cady, Raena Webster and Leila Tewahade finished in 11:19.11 seconds. Sioux County’s team of Kodie Rempp, Kaycee Thompson, Morgan Edmund and Kailey Klein took first place in the event with a time of 11:07.32. The group from Sidney was in second.
The Chadron boys were led by a second place finish by senior Clark Riesen in the triple jump. The senior went 38-8 1/2, about two feet shorter than Alliance senior Reece Jensen who took first in the event.
Fellow seniors Jake Lemmon and Dom Nobiling earned third place finishes for the boys, Lemmon in the 200 with a time of 24.02 and Nobiling in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.77. Nobiling, a regular at State will enter Districts about six-tenths of a second slower than at the same time last year. The senior has run in the 15s at each District meet since his sophomore year in 2017.
The Cardinals travel next to Districts, Thursday, in Ogallala.
Results of the meet follow:
Girls team scores
1, Sidney, 113. 2, Chadron, 112. 3, Mitchell, 82. 4, Alliance, 68. 5, Sioux County, 58. 6, Bayard, 42. 7, Morrill, 38. 8, Crawford, 36. 9, Hemingford, 29. 10, Kimball, 28. 11, Bridgeport, 26. 12, Garden County, 24. 13, Hay Springs, 1.
Girls individual results
100 meters — 1, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 13.05. 2, Logan Holly, Sidney, 13.38. 3, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 13.40. 4, Leah Albro, Bayard, 13.45. 5, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.65. 6, Keelyn Morris, Morrill, 13.71.
200 — 1, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 27.30. 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 28.44. 3, Brittany Nelson, Bridgeport, 28.60. 4, Riley Lawrence, Alliance, 28.78. 5, Dianna Kollars, Alliance, 29.08. 6, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 29.10.
400 — 1, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 1:01.15. 2, Payton Weber, Alliance, 1:03.52. 3, Josie Stewart, Hemingford, 1:03.85. 4, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:04.74. 5, Jori Stewart, Hemingford, 1:07.16. 6, Dawn Dunbar, Chadron, 1:07.53.
800 — 1, Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 2:32.12. 2, Shandie Hess, Morrill, 2:39.21. 3, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 2:40.24. 4, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 2:43.47. 5, Kaycee Thompson, Sioux County, 2:43.93. 6, Kodie Rempp, Sioux County, 2:45.20.
1,600 — 1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 5:49.72. 2, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 5:54.63. 3, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 6:07.49. 4, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 6:13.35. 5, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 6:13.38. 6, Kaycee Thompson, Sioux County, 6:15.60.
3,200 — 1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 12:23.50. 2, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 13:01.36. 3, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 13:08.49. 4, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 13:25.78. 5, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 13:43.90. 6, Laisha Garza, Bayard, 13:48.39.
100 hurdles — 1, Kylie Stuart, Bayard, 16.60. 2, Dawn Dunbar, Chadron, 17.16. 3, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 17.69. 4, Kamryn Ash, Hemingford, 18.17. 5, Holly Berry, Bridgeport, 18.25. 6, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 18.35.
300 hurdles — 1, Allie Ferguson, Chadron, 49.87. 2, Josie Stewart, Hemingford, 49.92. 3, Kylie Stuart, Bayard, 51.91. 4, Elena Guzman, Mitchell, 52.38. 5, Karlee Juhnke, Sioux County, 52.70. 6, Laykin Sperl, Alliance, 53.41.
4x100 relay — 1, Sidney (Kendra Nesbitt, Faith Michelman, MJ Johnstone, Logan Holly), 53.78. 2, Mitchell (Elena Guzman, Megan Shaw, Jayden Kanno, Bethany Sterkel), 54.11. 3, Kimball, 54.29. 4, Chadron, 54.30. 5, Alliance, 54.61. 6, Crawford, 55.28.
4x400 relay — 1, Chadron (Tatum Bailey, Dawn Dunbar, Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson), 4:23.03. 2, Alliance (Riley Lawrence, Payton Weber, Lillie Otto, Hannah Weare), 4:24.20. 3, Bayard, 4:36.29. 4, Sioux County, 4:37.40. 5, Crawford, 4:41.16. 6, Mitchell, 4:42.71.
4x800 relay — 1, Sioux County (Kodie Rempp, Kaycee Thompson, Morgan Edmund, Kailey Klein), 11:07.32. 2, Sidney (Hannah Kennedy, Chesly Mendez, Morgan Jaggers, Lydia Peters), 11:15.63. 3, Chadron, 11:19.11. 4, Bridgeport, 11:30.28. 5, Alliance, 11:45.08.
High jump — 1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-1. 2, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 4-11. 3, Tricia Hank, Bridgeport, 4-11. 4, Jordan Hopp, Alliance, 4-9. 5, Aleigha Wachtel, Sidney, 4-5. 6, Morgan Edmund, Sioux County, 4-5.
Pole vault — 1, MJ Johnstone, Sidney, 10-0. 2, Logan Holly, Sidney, 9-6. 3, Kylie Stuart, Bayard, 9-6. 4, Josie Stewart, Hemingford, 9-0. 5, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 8-6. 6, Katie Jacobs, Mitchell, 8-0.
Long jump — 1, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 15-11. 2, Megan Spicer, Kimball, 15-10 1/2. 3, Maddie Lake, Garden County, 15-8. 4, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 15-7 1/2. 5, Laura Sherrod, Morrill, 15-6 1/2. 6, Payton Jung, Sidney, 15-1.
Triple jump — 1, Lillie Otto, Alliance, 33-3. 2, Laura Sherrod, Morrill, 32-11. 3, Leyton Schnell, Alliance, 31-5 1/2. 4, Josie Jenkins, Mitchell, 31-4. 5, Aleigha Wachtel, Sidney, 30-1. 6, Grace Dobrinski, Bridgeport, 29-10.
Shot put — 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 35-10. 2, Jessica Cotant, Mitchell, 35-1. 3, Ashton Hoffman, Morrill, 35-0. 4, True Thorne, Chadron, 34-10. 5, Reagan Biesecker, Sidney, 33-4 1/4. 6, Olivia Knapp, Alliance, 32-2.
Discus — 1, True Thorne, Chadron, 114-6 1/2. 2, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 113-8. 3, Delanie Namuth, Sidney, 101-9. 4, Katelyn Sylvester, Sidney, 100-10 1/2. 5, Liz Marker, Bayard, 100-5. 6, Kalen Lotton, Sioux County, 97-9 1/2.
Boys team scores
1, Sidney, 174. 2, Alliance, 110. 3, Mitchell, 89.5. 4, Kimball, 46. 5, Garden County, 44.5. 6, Hemingford, 44. 7, Bridgeport, 43. 8, Chadron, 39. 9, Morrill, 36. 10, Bayard, 22. 11, Crawford, 6. 12, Sioux County, 5.
Boys individual results
100 meters — 1, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 10.91. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 11.28. 3, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 11.40. 4, Brock Brass, Alliance, 11.55. 5, Casey Lashley, Hemingford, 11.67. 6, Maximus Palomo, Mitchell, 11.68.
200 — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 23.61. 2, Christian Balandran, Sidney, 23.94. 3, Jake Lemmon, Chadron, 24.02. 4, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 24.48. 5, Casey Lashley, Hemingford, 25.02. 6, Vincent Hernandez, Sidney, 25.20.
400 — 1, Osvaldo Cano, Garden County, 51.65. 2, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 52.24. 3, Eric Pollack, Alliance, 52.90. 4, Alec Maddox, Sidney, 53.35. 5, Blake Lofink, Morrill, 54.03. 6, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 55.11.
800 — 1, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:06.43. 2, Osvaldo Cano, Garden County, 2:07.10. 3, Kaden Kindred, Alliance, 2:08.24. 4, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:09.81. 5, Devin Hughes, Alliance, 2:10.37. 6, Jaden Schumacher, Mitchell, 2:12.45.
1,600 — 1, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 4:50.57. 2, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:54.98. 3, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 4:56.55. 4, Karsen Hunter, Bayard, 4:57.58. 5, Tommy Lenzen, Kimball, 4:58.10. 6, Adam Bustinza, Bridgeport, 5:03.93.
3,200 — 1, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 10:16.91. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 10:44.97. 3, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 10:45.77. 4, Adam Bustinza, Bridgeport, 11:11.25. 5, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 11:16.06. 6, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 11:24.69.
110 hurdles — 1, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 16.33. 2, Casey Lashley, Hemingford, 16.62. 3, Dom Nobiling, Chadron, 16.77. 4, Parker Dahlberg, Alliance, 17.85. 5, Bryce Seier, Morrill, 18.08. 6, Keaton Robb, Morrill, 18.10.
300 hurdles — 1, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 43.68. 2, Wiley Rudloff, Hemingford, 44.30. 3, Erik Folchert, Alliance, 44.82. 4, Connor Hartzler, Sidney, 44.93. 5, Parker Dahlberg, Alliance, 45.83. 6, Josh Warren, Bridgeport, 46.44.
4x100 relay — 1, Sidney (Alec Maddox, Christian Balandran, Eli Ahrens, Cade Lewis), 44.26. 2, Mitchell (Maximus Palomo, Rylan Aguallo, Francisco Alvizar, Kadin Perez), 45.97. 3, Hemingford, 46.99. 4, Alliance, 47.20. 5, Kimball, 47.21. 6, Morrill, 47.23.
4x400 relay — 1, Alliance (Eric Pollack, McClain Adamson, Devin Hughes, Mason Hiemstra), 3:34.97. 2, Sidney (Alec Maddox, Christian Balandran, Mitchell Deer, Benjamin Bashtovoi), 3:41.58. 3, Mitchell, 3:47.19. 4, Bridgeport, 3:50.30. 5, Hemingford, 3:50.32. 6, Bayard, 3:54.51.
4x800 relay — 1, Sidney (Benjamin Bashtovoi, Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Collin Brauer), 8:50.37. 2, Bridgeport (Luis Garza, Michael Lopez, Diego Sandoval, Adam Bustinza), 9:16.01. 3, Hemingford, 9:20.11. 4, Chadron, 9:31.24. 5, Crawford, 9:34.77. 6, Mitchell, 10:08.55.
High jump — 1, Casey Clinger, Bridgeport, 5-11. 2, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 5-9. 3, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 5-9. 4, Tommy Watson, Sioux County, 5-7. 5, Josh Warren, Bridgeport, 5-7. 6, Osvaldo Cano, Garden County, 5-5. 6, Francisco Barrios, Mitchell, 5-5.
Pole vault — 1, Jerry Tarin, Morrill, 12-6. 2, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 12-6. 3, Brady Robb, Sidney, 12-0. 4, Keegan Grant, Alliance, 11-6. 5, Logan Wamsley, Sidney, 10-6. 6, Brady Ellis, Alliance, 10-6.
Long jump — 1, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 20-5 1/4. 2, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 20-4 1/4. 3, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 19-9. 4, Keaton Robb, Morrill, 19-2 1/2. 5, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 19-2. 6, Brayden Tyan, Kimball, 18-9 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 40-7. 2, Clark Riesen, Chadron, 38-8 1/2. 3, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 38-4 3/4. 4, Kyle Black, Morrill, 38-1 1/4. 5, Kellen Muhr, Alliance, 36-11 1/2. 6, Brody Blome, Mitchell, 36-1.
Shot put — 1, Lane Hughes, Sidney, 44-9. 2, Reid Spady, Garden County, 44-3 1/2. 3, Corey Travis, Kimball, 44-0. 4, Payton Oliverius, Bayard, 41-8. 5, Isiah Martinez, Alliance, 41-1. 6, Zach Pettit, Sidney, 39-6 1/2.
Discus — 1, Christian Lecher, Sidney, 147-0. 2, Arik Doty, Sidney, 141-3. 3, Reid Spady, Garden County, 129-1. 4, Cooper Heusman, Chadron, 123-3 1/2. 5, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County, 115-9. 6, Nicholas Coley, Mitchell, 115-6.