Chadron girls strong in cross country opener

With six runners placing among the top 25, the Chadron High girls’ cross country team got its season off the strong start at the Panhandle Classic at the Scotts Bluff Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Cardinals were led by senior Micaiah Fuller, who placed fourth among the nearly 90 contestants. Her time was 22 minutes and 31.12 seconds. Two more Fullers were the next highest placers for the Cards. Jentsyn, a freshman, was ninth and Makinley, Micaiah’s twin, was 12th.

They were followed by junior Grace Pyle, 15th, and seniors Emma Witte, 20th, and Aspen Graves, 23.

The Lady Cards won last year’s classic and certainly would have placed high again, but team scores were not calculated this year. Makinley Fuller placed third to lead the Chadron team at last year’s classic. She’s had knee problems this summer and hasn’t been able run as much as usual, but Coach Willie Uhing said she appears to be on the road to full recovery.

It was Micaiah who missed most of last season because of a shoulder injury. Uhing said it will certainly be a plus if both twins can reach their peak as seniors. He added that he was pleased with how the other veterans ran in the opener, and noted Jentsyn Fuller is a welcomed addition

Junior Tyrah American Horse of Gordon-Rushville was sixth and freshman Dakota Horstman of Hemingford seventh to lead other area girls.

This year’s individual winner was Talissa Tanquary, a Sidney junior. Her time was 21:21.57. The runner-up was Axi Benish, a senior from Leyton High at Dalton who was 19 seconds behind Tanquary. Peyton Paxton, a sophomore from Mullen placed third. A year ago, Paxton was first and Tanquary was second.

Scottsbluff juniors Hans Bastron and James Adams led the boys’ race during the 2022 classic with a one-two finish. Bastron was the runner-up to Sidney’s Cameron Brauer, a 2022 senior, last year.

Another junior, Ben Cassett-Reina of Alliance, placed third this year and Crawford senior Ty Brady was fourth in 19:20.34.

The Chadron boys’ leaders were Caden Galbraith, who was 11th in 19:49.19 and Gavin Sloan, who was 17th. Both are seniors.

The Gering Cross Country Meet will be this Thursday. Chadron High School’s annual meet will be on the Chadron State College course on Friday, Aug. 9, starting at 9 a.m.

Girls’ top 10 at the classic and other placings from the area:

1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 21:21.57; 2, Axi Benish, Ley, 21:40.29; 3, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 22:24.44; 4, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 22:31.12; 5, Jamie Modec, SB, 22:36.60; 6, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 22:41.05; 7, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 11:38.54; 8, Kylee Charbonneau, SB, 23:10.81; 9, Jentsyn Fuller, Chad, 23:14.76; 10, Emily Bentley, SB, 23:14.99.

12, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 23:32.02; 15, Grace Pyle, Chad, 23:39.95; 16, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 23:45.99; 19, Rylie Barker, G-R, 24:22.78; 20, Emma Witte, Chad, 24:33.15; 23, Aspen Graves, Chad, 25:03.01; 26, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 26:16.13; 27, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 25:17.99; 35, Kailee Webster, Chad, 27:04.49; 49, Sidney Schmidt, Chad, 28:37.23.

Boys’ top 10 and others from area:

1, Hans Bastron, SB, 18:07.71; 2, James Adams, SB, 18:58.97; 3, Ben Cassatt-Reina, All, 19:01.67; 3, Ty Brady, Craw, 19:20.34; 5, Noah Canas, Sid, 19:32.10; 6, Eddie Griess, SB, 19:36.35; 7, Elijah Conley, BP, 19:39.23; 8, Travis Cline, Ger, 19:39.51; 9, Jashawn Davenport, Sid, 19:42.59; 10, Gabe Tretter, Ley, 19.45.72,

11, Caden Galbraith, Chad, 19:49,19; 14, Frankie Johns, G-R, 20:02.79; 17, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 20:09.99; 22, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 20:28.14; 23, Greg Johns, G-R, 20:32.15; 24, Zane Hinman, Hem, 20:42.52; 26, Zander Rust, Chad, 20:49.85; 29, Creel Weber, Hem, 21:17.36; 32, Drew Varner, Hem, 21:35.14; 33, Collin Dailey, Chad, 21:36.54; 34, Brody Hunter, Hem, 21:36.86; 40, Mason Albrecht, HS, 22:08.65.